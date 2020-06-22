The Premier League continues its course after the break due to the coronavirus and according to the English press, an Arsenal footballer would have tested positive before the match against Manchester City on June 17. This player and two other teammates did not enter the previous days but ended up playing the match.

Both the footballer in question, as well as the other two teammates with whom he was in contact, did not exercise with the rest of the staff in the days prior to City – Arsenal but finally if they were able to play the match after having given negative results in the tests that were carried out.

As indicated by the protocol established by the Premier League, the three footballers should have been subjected to seven days of isolation. However, the test was performed again and they were negative, so they joined the London team exercises normally. The English press confirmed that these players had minutes in City’s victory (3-0) against Arsenal.