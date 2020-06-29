Entrepreneurship tends to be a remarkably complex activity. Not only must you have a clear idea of ​​how you have to act to get ahead. Also, events like the current pandemic, just a nuisance to large companies, can be deadly in your case. To this we must add problems such as the gender gap and the need for a very specific mindset for success. All of these challenges tend to be accentuated for a new startup.

And it is that for these small companies based on technology, not only do they have to pass the basic challenges around business and effort. A startup must also contend with the constant challenge of measuring itself not only against other innovative ideas on the market, but against the largest economic groups. In this sense, while an idea may be promising, perhaps your team of people does not yet have the necessary skills for it to grow.

A platform to support any startup

In this sense, the simplest solution is to look for an external person or organization that can help the startup to grow. Of course, it is much easier said than done. It is not very easy to find a mentor who has the necessary capacity to take a business forward. More importantly, not all experts will be able to give a company just what it needs to power its specific innovative idea. It is where Startcups is positioned.

It is a mentoring community ready to help and support any startup. These companies will be able to find in this portal a series of courses that will help them manage crucial issues for their success. For example, Design Thinking, Finance, Innovation, Pitch Deck, among others. Although they have a cost, there are courses that only require an investment of 200 pesos. In addition, due to the health contingency, they can also be taken remotely.

To this must be added that it also provides acceleration programs for any type of startup. In this sense, a business may already have several years of operations and seek to launch into a larger market, or just have an idea and want to bring it to reality. Regardless of the case, the mentoring community can design a follow-up and support plan to help the ventures achieve their goals. Thus, it is an indispensable ally.

