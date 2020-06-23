Today, digital marketing has become the most popular category in digital promotion for almost any brand. Not only have new trends emerged as a result of the current health crisis. It is also a perfect complement to sales channels that have grown rapidly in recent years, such as e-commerce. To this we must add the use of more indispensable factors, in the style of the website. But there is no element more crucial than social networks.

For years, these platforms have become a common and valuable channel of interaction between consumers. It is not only widely used to speak person-to-person, but also for brands to exchange ideas with the audience for commercial purposes. Although it is a much more informal communication environment, it does not mean that it is easy to manage. Rather, it tends to be a fairly difficult task to develop in the long term.

A tool for managing social networks

With the large number of channels through which brands can connect with their users, it is difficult to organize and coordinate the strategy in a way that makes sense. And it is that not only the communication decisions must be consistent throughout each platform. At the same time, all social networks have different rules, tools and thematic environments. In this sense, the use of support utilities, such as Buffer Publisher, is crucial.

This platform allows people and companies to have a much simpler and more effective social media strategy. From a single unified interface, it is possible to manage from Twitter and Instagram to Facebook, Pinterest and LinkedIn. This allows for a clearer and more unified vision of what the company is doing throughout its channels. Not only that, but it also opens the door to the collaboration of various social media specialists.

For each of the social networks, it also becomes easier to manage some native tools. On Instagram, for example, you can create a much more comprehensive and user-friendly hashtag directory. And on platforms like Facebook, you can upload videos with custom thumbnails. In addition to having several pay categories, ideal for various types of project and company, it has a free tier for all people to use.

