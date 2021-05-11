a platform for loans and loans with loans, groups and …

Compartir

Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article.

Hi guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about BiFi! Can you tell us more about the founding of BiFi and what is the problem you were addressing?

In 2016, we initially began development of Bifrost, a multi-chain middleware platform that enables blockchains to communicate with each other. While the technology was ready for initial commercialization, we realized that Bifrost was too early for the blockchain industry. With most DApps built on Ethereum and no other robust mainnet protocols, DApp developers didn’t have the option of leveraging a multi-chain environment to build. At the same time, we took note of the increase in DeFi projects and saw the potential to enable a truly multi-channel DeFi ecosystem.

Little by little, we decided to develop our own DeFi called BiFi. BiFi is the Multichain DeFi project based on BIFROST, the Universal Multichain Middleware. BiFi aims to create a decentralized financial infrastructure that connects all currently isolated capital markets on each blockchain and creates new products and services that interoperate across multiple blockchains.

Could you give us a summary of the most important things about BiFi?

BiFi is a loan and loan platform with three main services (Lending, Pooling, Staking). Incentivize users with interest and BiFi tokens to use the service.

Loans (on Ethereum and BSC) – Users can deposit and borrow BEP-20 and ERC-20 assets

Pooling (on Ethereum) – Users can become a liquidity provider for BFC-ETH and BiFi-ETH pool on Uniswap, then stake LP tokens on BiFi

Staking (on Ethereum): users can stake BFC tokens

So, heading into 2020 and beyond, how will BiFI have an impact on the crypto space or the world?

Without interoperability, DeFi markets remain isolated on each blockchain, competing for users and assets. Leveraging BIFROST, BiFi seeks to create a decentralized financial infrastructure that connects all capital markets, allowing capital to flow seamlessly from one blockchain to another, without wrappers, bridges, or custodians.

Now could you tell us about your accomplishments so far, and in the history of BiFi, please tell us what you are most proud of?

BiFi enables interoperability between DeFi networks (e.g. Ethereum, BSC, and more), enabling load sharing across chains, enabling cheaper and faster transactions while connecting digital capital markets.

BiFi currently supports Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BiFi on Ethereum and BSC is a unique service, which does not live on a separate island. BiFi uses Bifrost’s multi-chain technology to collect and exchange data between different blockchains, enabling a true multi-chain ecosystem. This ensures that rewards are not split chain by chain, but rather share the same distribution model that exists between chains. BiFi will gradually expand the range of information exchanged in these chains to build a multichain DeFi with secured loans from different chains.

Now, give us a brief summary of the future of the project. For example, what new things are you looking to bring to life and what will it mean for BiFi?

In January 2021, BiFi launched its secured equity, pooling and loan services on Ethereum. Next, in March, the lending service on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) was launched, as our next initiative to imagine a multi-chain ecosystem. Rather than simple mirror instances, BiFi shares market data on both blockchains with an observer.

BiFi plans to launch a multi-chain lending service (depositing BTC, borrowing ETH) in Q3 and Q4 2021. No wrappers, no bridges. We also plan to launch our own multi-chain portfolio and multi-chain development suite for other DeFi projects to expand the multi-chain DeFi ecosystem.

Tell us about your team. Who are the people behind the screens?

Bifrost and BiFi are currently a team of 31 with internal development, product, growth and marketing teams.

Dohyun Pak is the CEO and Co-Founder of Bifrost. He is a former quantitative derivatives trader with over 20 years of experience developing and managing quantitative products for global financial institutions. He received his Ph.D. in Financial Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and currently serves as a professor of mathematical finance.

JongHyup Lee, CTO and co-founder of Bifrost, is a cybersecurity expert with a Ph.D. in Computer Science with over 15 years of experience in the field. He has presented research at top-level conferences as a postdoctoral researcher at CMU and also a founding member of PPP (top CMU Hacking Team). He also serves as a math finance teacher.

Changhyun Yoo, COO and co-founder of Bifrost, is a financial software architect and derivatives trader with 20 years of experience. It has developed countless financial platforms for leading financial institutions for more than a decade.

Soso, CMO of Bifrost, is a doctor turned crypto VC. He has been one of YouTube’s top Korean influencers since 2017. As a co-founder of blockchain-focused Venture Capital, he supported the growth of more than 30 companies. He fuels the Bifrost team with his passion for cryptocurrencies and his expertise in blockchain technologies.

What associations has BiFi participated so far and which are the most impactful?

To offer more mainnet options to developers and expand our services within the DeFi ecosystem, BIFROST and BiFi together have established more than 35 global partners. Notable partners include Neo, Matic, Terra, Nuls, Tomochain, Coti, Reef, and Marlin; the most recent ones include Chainlink, Ozys, Tokamak, PAID, and PlasmaPay. The full list can be viewed on our website: https://thebifrost.io/partner.

If people would like to follow BiFI on social media, visit your website, or read your important documents, what are the links they should visit? Please list them below.

Links to our websites, dos, social networks and Telegram can be found below:

Bifrost

BiFi

Social media

Bifrost and BiFi Telegram

Thanks a lot for your time! Do you have anything to add before we finish?

If you’re new to BiFi or even decentralized finance, check out our BiFi Guide for a step-by-step tutorial on BiFi. Join our Telegram channels to stay updated on the latest announcements and developments. Our AMA Telegram group is also open for anyone to join; our team members will be happy to answer any questions you have about Bifrost and BiFi, almost immediately!