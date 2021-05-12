A plant-based diet can control high cholesterol and prevent heart disease

Reduced fat intake and the presence of vegetables and fruits is essential in a diet to lower cholesterol. In fact, the combination of these products makes it possible to consume rich foods without having to eat excessively restrictive or dangerous diets.

And it is that, to keep cholesterol levels under control, it is essential to eliminate or reduce as much as possible the consumption of fats and other foods that can cause damage to the body and cause heart disease.

Be careful with the diet

Eating a messy diet can cause cholesterol to rise to the point of causing heart disease. It is true that fast food represents an alternative for those who lead a busy life, but it is not the best solution.

In addition to the excessive consumption of fats of animal origin, saturated fats and alcohol, there are also other factors, such as liver diseases and other pathologies that cause cholesterol problems.

Because of its high fat and sugar content, fast food should be avoided as much as possible to keep cholesterol under control and avoid illness. Photo: Shutterstock

Diet to control cholesterol

You don’t need to make big sacrifices to control cholesterol levels and avoid heart-related problems. It only requires small adjustments in eating habits.

In this sense, it is more profitable and healthy include more vegetables and fruits. In fact, it is recommended, according to an article published in Spanish Heart Foundation, consume 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

So a Diet to lower cholesterol it should include these products. The most helpful are: spinach, asparagus, mushrooms, onion, lettuce, zucchini and tomato; among the fruits are: apples, grapes and orange.

Carrot, eggplant and leek are healthy elements that should also be included in the diet.

Other foods to include

In addition to vegetables, it is also necessary include blue fish such as salmon or tuna. Its importance is because contain Omega3. Olive oil is also essential for consuming healthy oils.

Dairy products, on the other hand, need to be skimmed. These can include cheese and yogurt. Eggs are also recommended.

There are those who carry out a daily menu to combine these foods and thus make the most of them. In this case, you may need the help of a nutritionist to plan your daily meals.

Foods to Avoid

Foods rich in fat are harmful to health, and therefore their consumption should be reduced, or completely eliminated. It is not advisable to consume fast food, such as hamburgers, pizzas, among others.

Is essential avoid consuming processed foods, such as cold cuts and canned foods. Avoid dishes with a high level of salt or oil.

Health care goes through the consumption of healthy foods. This will prevent heart and cerebrovascular problems from arising, especially in those who are prone to cholesterol or who have heart problems.

If necessary, it would be advisable to consult a specialist to configure a healthy and balanced menu that allows you to enjoy food while taking care of your health.

