A plant-based and fish-based diet reduces the risk of developing severe Covid-19, according to new study

Although the pandemic is slowly subsiding, the risk of contracting Covid-19 is still latent and it is important to continue with the appropriate prevention measures. Without a doubt one of the the most powerful everyday tools with which we can protect ourselves is food, since through it we will maintain a strong immune system and it will be much less likely to get sick. Based on this, it is normal for us to ask ourselves about the best nutritional guidelines and fortunately, a new study arrives to give us clarity. In this research work, a link was found between the plant-based and pescatarian diets, with milder cases of Covid-19.

No doubt Covid-19 came to challenge science. To this day, numerous research works led by the most prestigious experts are still being carried out, with the aim of solving some of the main questions about the disease. Finally, it is well known that for some people Covid-19 can result in a life-threatening illness; while for others, it is little more than a short-term annoyance. Today we know that the degree of intensity develops as a function of the comorbidities of each individual. However, there are still many mysteries in the air.

Among the most accurate references available to date, we know that some research has indicated that people’s diet can also be a higher or lower risk factor. This is suggested by a recent study conducted in six countries, which involved people actively working in health care and provides new evidence that is truly surprising. Interesting enough, considering that medical personnel are a high-risk group for contracting the virus. For more detail: Health professionals who ate a plant-based diet had a 73% less likely to experience moderate to severe COVID-19, and those who followed a plant-based or fish-based diet had a 59% less likely to become seriously ill.

The results were so relevant that the study authors stated the following: “Our results suggest that a healthy diet based on nutrient-dense foods can be considered for protection against severe COVID-19.”

More details about the study:

Among the most interesting aspects of the study, it is found that it was carried out with the participation of 2,884 doctors and nurses, whose work with patients exposed them to SARS-CoV-2. The participants who supported shower were from: United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. It is worth mentioning that the main objective of the survey was focused on revealing the association between self-reported diets and COVID-19 infection, the severity and duration of symptoms.

Of the whole group, 2,316 of the participants had not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 nor had they tested positive for the virus. These individuals served as the control group for the study. The remaining 568 people had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or a positive smear test. Of these, 138 people reported moderate to severe COVID-19. The rest had only mild or very mild cases of the disease. In their analysis, the researchers took into account the most important aspects of the participants’ lifestyle, through concepts such as: age, ethnicity, medical profession, weight, body mass index, comorbidities, and lifestyle behaviors. Including smoking and physical activity level.

The researchers asked the participants to choose a diet from among 11 selections that were more like the one they followed in the last year. Then with the results, they created dietary patterns by combining the participants’ choices into groups: whole foods, plant-based diets; vegetarian diets and pescatarian diets. Compared to those who followed plant-based diets, people who reported eating a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet had four times more likely to develop moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The truth is recognized specialists in medicine have spoken very positively about the study. Such is the case of Dr. Scott Kaiser, from Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, who told local media that he believes that this is very valuable research. Another good reference in this regard is the work carried out by Medical News Today, who sought the opinion of Kristin Kirkpatrick, a nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic, on the strong link between these diets and the severity of Covid-19.

His opinion was also relevant: “It may be due to the fact that plant-based and pescatarian patterns are also associated with reductions in anti-inflammatory markers. Other studies have indicated that worsening COVID-19 symptoms may have something to do with inflammatory factors. Complementary to this, the current study suggests that the nutrients offered by a plant-based diet that could be helpful for people with Covid-19 are phytochemicals, such as polyphenols and carotenoids, and minerals and vitamins, all of which support a healthy immune system. It is worth mentioning that pescatarians have the great advantage of obtaining the beneficial nutritional benefits that fatty fish provide: omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, substances that shine for their anti-inflammatory properties. Finally, we cannot deny that following a diet based on an abundant consumption of nutrient-dense foods is a great strategy for mitigate a long list of chronic conditions.

–

It may interest you: