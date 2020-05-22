A commercial plane has crashed this Friday in southern Pakistan with a total of 99 people on board between passengers and crew. Although the authorities initially indicated that the total number was 107 people on board (99 passengers and eight crew members), the final number is 99, according to the latest rectification by the Pakistani air authorities. The incident, for which the causes are still unknown although everything points to a technical failure, occurred in a residential area of ​​the southern city of Karachi just when the device, an Airbus A-320 of the company Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) covering the route from Lahore (northwest), was preparing to land. At the moment the number of victims is unknown, although authorities fear that there are several deaths.

“The last thing we heard from the pilot was that he had technical problems,” PIA spokesman Abdullah H. Khan said in a video statement quoted by .. A senior civil aviation official told the same agency that it appeared that the plane was unable to deploy the wheels to land due to a technical failure, although the black boxes have yet to be recovered to elucidate what happened.

“[El avión] It crashed near the Karachi airport. He was one minute from the airport and fell in a residential area, ”a spokesman for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Abdul Sattar, told the Efe agency. The Pakistani Armed Forces have immediately moved to the scene of the accident, according to the France Presse agency, to participate in the rescue efforts. Local television Geo has shown, according to Afp, images of a crowd crowded into the scene of the incident with ambulances trying to reach the scene.

The incident occurs just as the country was slowly starting to resume domestic flights, which had been suspended as a measure to fight the covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan has had several air, civil and military accidents in recent years. The last one occurred in December 2016, when a passenger plane also belonging to the national PIA company crashed in the north of the country. 47 people died in the accident. The most dramatic incident in recent years occurred in 2010, when an Airbus 321 from the private company Airblue, which was traveling between Karachi and the capital Islamabad, crashed shortly before landing. The 152 people on board died.

