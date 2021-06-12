A plane with a message for De Boer: ‘Frank, 4-3-3’

06/12/2021 at 4:54 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

The national team’s game system is a matter of State in the Netherlands: it was more than demonstrated this Saturday, when a plane flew over the KNVB Campus facilities, where the national team trains.

The plane caught the attention of players and coaches because it carried a very simple motto: ‘Frank, Gewoon 4-3-3‘That is,’ Frank, just 4-3-3 ‘, referring to the coach, Frank de Boer, and his plans to play the Netherlands with a 3-5-2 system.

Questioned about it, De Boer took it with humor. “I’ve also rented a plane with a message that will say, ‘Thanks for the advice, but the system is 3-5-2.”

De Boer also confirmed that Maarten Stekelenburg, the goalkeeper who conceded Iniesta’s goal in the 2010 World Cup final, will be the Dutch starter at the European Championship.

De Ligt, a key player in the center of defense, will not play Ukraine due to injury, but De Boer hopes to get him back in time for the games against North Macedonia and Austria.