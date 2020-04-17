You never know what you can find when you hit the road. Who knows. One day you can be so calm on the highway and watch a small plane land right in front of you. That is what has happened this Thursday in Quebec City, in Canada. And the scene has been recorded on video, so that now we can all be part of the moment.

The pilot of a Piper Cherokee plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Highway 40 in Quebec City after reporting a mechanical problem that prevented him from reaching the nearest airport. He executed the maneuver with precision and no personal or material damage of any kind was regretted.

When he realized his situation, the pilot contacted city firefighters to request permission to land on public roads.

As can be seen in the video accompanying these lines, the traffic could not be cut in time and the plane touched ground when the cars were still passing through it, with the added difficulty of not hitting any of the road signs.

The emergency services rushed to the scene, only to verify that everything had gone correctly and that the man was safe and sound. They cut the highway for less than half an hour, the time it took to escort the plane to safety.

Firefighters received the emergency call at 10:30 this Thursday. A man named Carl Samson began recording the scene when the plane was a few meters above the ground and shared the resulting video on his personal Twitter profile.

No details have been disclosed about the nature of the failure, but the drivers who were driving on the highway that morning will hardly forget the feeling of seeing an airplane land unexpectedly.

