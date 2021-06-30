A plane in mid-flight aborts the takeoff of a SpaceX rocket in Florida

Businessman Elon Musk. (Photo: Christophe Gateau / picture alliance via .)

A plane in mid-flight interrupted the launch from Florida of the Falcon 9 rocket of the aerospace company SpaceX on Tuesday when passing through the exclusion zone, so the takeoff of the spacecraft has been postponed, as confirmed by the president of the company. Elon Musk.

The launch was aborted with only 11 seconds remaining for takeoff. “Unfortunately, the launch is canceled for today, as a plane entered the ‘exclusion zone’, which is unreasonably huge,” lamented the businessman on Twitter.

“There is simply no way humanity could become a space civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken, ”Musk said.

Also via Twitter, the company noted that the planned launch “will not occur today (this Tuesday) after a last minute wait at T-minus 11 seconds due to a range of glitches.”

A short time later, SpaceX confirmed on its website that the launch of the Falcon 9, which has 88 satellites on board, was postponed to this Wednesday, June 30 at 2:56 p.m. local time (18:56 GMT) on the Cape Canaveral launch pad. . This is the Transporter-2 shared transport mission, which must carry 88 small satellites on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from platform 40 at Cape Canaveral.

The liftoff will mark the second mission of the SmallSat Rideshare Program, the company reported. On board this launch are 85 commercial and government spacecraft (including CubeSats, microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles) and 3 Starlink satellites, SapaceX detailed.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.