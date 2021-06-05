A Place in Silence 3 already has a director and premiere date

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the release of many films was delayed a whole year, that was the case of A Quiet Place Part II – 85%, and now that it finally hit theaters, it was a success box office. In his first weekend he far surpassed Cruella – 93%, and thus secured the green light for the third installment of the saga.

Do not stop reading: A Quiet Place Part II already has a critical rating

A Place in Silence – 98% and A Quiet Place Part II – 85% were directed by John Krasinski and starring Emily Blunt, but according to Variety, Paramount has already defined Jeff Nichols as Krasinski’s replacement. Nichols is responsible for El Niño and El Fugitivo – 98% and El Elegidoo. It is also said that the third film in the saga will arrive on March 31, 2023.

A Quiet Place Part IIIHowever, he will not completely do without Krasinski, since the plot will be based on his idea and he will serve as producer with Michael Bay, Andrew Form Y Brad Fuller.

During its premiere, on Memorial Day weekend, A Quiet Place Part II – 85% grossed US $ 58 million at the local box office (United States and Canada), and according to Variety it will be able to exceed US $ 100 million at the end of its Theatrical run, a post-pandemic record that was only achieved by Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. This is good news for the film exhibition industry, as the last year was very difficult and led to the closure of many theaters around the world.

Read on: William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, praises A Quiet Place Part II, calling it “a horror classic.”

The A Quiet Place saga has been proof that Krasinski’s talent goes much further than his role in The Office, and also served to bring a less conventional approach to horror than the film universe of The Conjuring and the films of its type. The box office success of the two installments of A Place in Silence it has been accompanied by good reviews from critics and the public.