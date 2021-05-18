A pizzeria has to give explanations for the message that is read in this ticket from a customer

Photo of the controversy ticket. (Photo: CÓRDOBA DIVERSA)

A pizzeria in the Argentine city of Córdoba has been forced to give explanations for the message that its employees wrote on the ticket of a customer who received the order at home.

The user, whose name is Gonzalo, gave his version of events on the news portal Cba24n, where he explained that everything happened on the night of May 8, when he placed his order through the portal Orders Now. He says that afterwards, he called the venue himself to confirm that they had received it correctly.

The problem is that, when the pizzas arrived at his house, he noticed the ticket and interpreted that an offensive word had been written on it: fucking. “It generated high indignation in me and the desire to make this visible so that it can be seen that this is wrong. In addition to the pertinent complaints and repairs that I am going to demand and process ”, assured the client.

His complaint has been echoed by the NGO Córdoba Diversa, which has published a photo of the ticket in question on Facebook, stating that Gonzalo “found a homoodiating message.”

“From the Córdoba Without Violence Campaign, we are accompanying Gonzalo in this situation that generates indignation and anxiety and we urge Pizzeria Don Luis to generate reparation mechanisms immediately,” the organization assured.

Meanwhile, the pizzeria has issued a statement on its social networks offering “public apologies” to “those who misunderstood the photo that was viralized.”

In addition, they have given an explanation of what they mean, according to what they say, all the codes that appear on the ticket: 3434 would be the order number, Gonzalo the name of the client, with whom they assure that they did not have “any type of communication p …

