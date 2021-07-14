A pitch in sight in the NBA: the Warriors, for Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard may have to play two bands this summer. It will be one of the main attractions for the US national team at the Tokyo Games as the market starts boiling in the NBA, where it appears that your presence in substantial conversations will be secure. The difficult situation in which his support for Chauncey Billups, new coach of the Trail Blazers, has left his image in the eyes of the fans has made him seriously consider his departure, giving a turn to his sports career after nine years in the same team. He feels that loyalty has given way to criticism and the Terry Stotts era has come to an end, so the changes can go further.

He is not a free agent nor will he be for long, his contract extends until 2025. If he leaves, it can only be by transfer.

In an article with information from its main beat writers . publishes several options for Lillard. Knicks, with salary flexibility; Raptors, with Siakam as a bargaining chip; Sixers, with Simmons in the window; and more, but the presence of the Warriors as an option more than possible.

The Warriors are the team that, by closeness, can generate the most sense of belonging in Lillard apart from the Blazers, who trusted him. Dame was born in Oakland, the city that has hosted this historic team until a couple of years ago. Now, at 30 years old and a maturity that makes him one of the best point guards in the NBA, it may be time to join paths. Anthony Slater, one of the journalists who follows the news of the franchise, talks about it:

“Would the Warriors get into the fight? Yes. There would be that call. They have already discussed the idea internally, as I am sure many contenders have done, seeing the smoke that was generated in Portland. Their theoretical offer would be competitive. If the Blazers decide to trade Lillard, a complete rebuild seems the right way to go and there won’t be many better packages than the one Golden State can send him: James Wiseman, picks 7 and 14 of the next draft, and Andrew Wiggins as an element for balance salaries. Will the Warriors be able to jump into the water to take Lillard? The adjustment with Curry would be strange, they would do magic in the attacks and with Klay Thompson they could form probably the best trio in terms of shooting is concerned in all history So you have the kind of outside talent that is required in 2021 and on defense you get by with veterans who are free agents. I think the Warriors will pull the trigger if they see they can go all the way. “