a pilot who attacks from the outside cannot complain about another

The sanction on Lando Norris for forcing Sergio Pérez to leave the circuit in the Austrian Grand Prix means that you have now added 10 penalty points to your license and are two points away from losing an event if you reach 12 units in a 12-month period.

Although Norris will lose two points before the Great Britain Grand Prix, with which he will have eight again, at McLaren they are not happy with the situation.

Seidl suggests that the licensing point system needs a good overhaul, because it shouldn’t be that drivers like Norris are at risk of missing a race because of the sum of points that, in any case, were not always for dangerous actions.

“From my point of view a review is needed,” he said. “I think we all agree that for an incident like the one in (Austria), getting a race ban as a consequence cannot be the right thing to do.”

Seidl is not at all impressed by the FIA ​​stewards’ decision to sanction Norris at the Red Bull Ring for the incident with Sergio Pérez.

And, in particular, he is puzzled as to why the commissioner of pilots Derek Warwick He did not come to his senses and ruled that it was a tough fight for position.

“To be honest, I don’t understand why he was fined,” Seidl added. “That for me was racing action and a type of racing that we all want to see.”

“I don’t think Lando did anything wrong, besides it was at the start of the race, where everyone has to settle in and he was just going on his race line.”

“He didn’t do anything stupid. He was always parallel to him or even slightly ahead of Checo. So I honestly don’t get it.”

“I also don’t understand why, for example, a drivers commissioner didn’t go further in what was really going on there, because this is the first lap of the race for a racing driver. So it will be interesting what we hear from Michael. [Masi] about this”.

Seild took advantage of some old words from Michael Masi said during the Azerbaijan GP. In Baku, Norris was penalized for failing to enter the pits directly when a red flag was raised and the Formula 1 race director said these are rules that everyone knows from karting. The McLaren manager said there are other lessons learned from the days of the June categories.

“In Michael’s words, every kart driver knows that if you go out on the first lap of the race, you will end up on gravel,” Seidl explained. “You can’t complain about the one who was on the race line.”

“It’s a shame, because that probably cost us second place, but also, Lando receives two penalty points for something like that. which brings him closer to missing a race again ”.

“To be honest it is something that needs more reflection in general and if we have the correct system here.”

GALLERY: Lando Norris at the Austrian GP

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, al inicio

