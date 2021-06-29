A pilot shows us the secret compartments of the Airbus A350 (+ video)

The Airbus A350 it is one of the aircraft in which Airbus trusts its future. It is a long-range twin-engine aircraft, equivalent to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and effectively replaces the expensive and less efficient four-engine Airbus A340. The Swedish pilot who calls himself “bjornpilot” on YouTube has seen fit to record an interesting video in which he shows us some of the spaces of the plane that are alien to the eyes of the passenger. If you like airplanes and everything that surrounds them, this video will surely interest you.

The video begins when the pilot, using a 360-degree camera mounted on a selfie stick, shows us the crew rest compartments. Two spaces in which two occupants can sleep or relax, even with reading lights. A very interesting space in long-haul intercontinental flights, in which the plane flies for hours on autopilot, while one of the two pilots supervises it. The hatch that gives access to the aircraft’s computer room is also very striking.

Located under the cockpit, it is huge and resembles a computer server room. These computers govern the complex avionics of the Airbus A350, in addition to managing communication systems and passenger infotainment systems. From this compartment, through a door, you can access the cargo hold of the device, where, after “palletizing”, the passengers’ suitcases are stored. Finally, they show us some of the navigation screens, which have not managed to escape the fashion of touch displays.