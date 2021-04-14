A pilot concert, space experiments, stories of the Suez Canal and vaccines in pregnancy

In this episode of A Very Interesting Week Laura and Juan give voice to the attendees of the first massive concert after the pandemic, which has become a scientific experiment, together with the invaluable help of the professor of microbiology Guillermo Quindós Andrés. In addition, we will talk about the history and anecdotes of the Suez Canal to celebrate the 64 years of its reopening after the war between Israel and Egypt. We will find out why scientists take € 5,000 bottles of wine into space and we will know how to take advantage of the millions of tons of waste from the beer-making process. We will also talk about the immunity of vaccines against COVID-19 in pregnant women, and for this we will have the expert in immunology Carmen Álvarez.

