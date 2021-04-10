“A pillar for the queen”, Felipe de Edimburgo honored by his children

A pillar for the queen, Philippe of Edinburgh honored by his sons | INSTAGRAM

After the sad loss of his beloved father, the the prince, count, duke Y Real princess, They remembered with great affection the experiences and moments that they lived in the company of their illustrious father, they also paid tribute to his great work as a life partner of Queen Elizabeth II.

Each of the renowned children of the most famous royal couple has spoken to reveal the true personality of the recently deceased Duke of edinburgh, with hundreds of compliments and reflections they have remembered it.

The royals spoke in a series of interviews to commemorate the death of the Duke of Edinburgh as part of a special program on a well-known news channel in England, which honors him on behalf of “those who knew him best.”

For example, one of the sentences, spoken by the Prince Charles of Wales It was, that his energy was amazing when it came to supporting the queen and more for having done it for so long, likewise, complementing this phrase, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex affirmed that he was always there as a pillar in the life of his mother.

For her part, the Princess Royal, Anne from England, praised the great team that his father formed with the monarch, in addition the Duke of York fondly remembered Prince Philip as a father who spent a lot of time with his beloved family.

Also, Prince Charles said on the show: “I think he will probably want to be remembered as an individual, on his own merits.” Reflecting on his father’s difficult childhood after his family’s exile, the Prince of Wales said: “No it could have been easy. Life was uncertain and everyone had to depend on other people for help and apparently he had to turn to himself. “

It is worth mentioning that that experience gave him the extraordinary ability to be positive and to overcome basically any adversity, or at least, that was what Princess Ana commented on the matter.

Going from having a career in the British Royal Navy to becoming a royal consort was “an incredible challenge, as in the Royal Navy he was in charge of the ships, and made all the decisions, however, Prince Andrew, who served in the During the Falklands War, he said he never had any conversation with his father about whether he would have stayed longer in the service, “He considered his role to be to support the queen,” said the prince.

Princess Anne spoke of how her vision on how to help the queen “always seemed to be present” and was vital because she came to the throne at a very young age, she also recalled that her father was a great source of support, encouragement and guidance from beginning to end. Finally, “I think I will remember him as someone who was always there, and as a person with whom you could exchange ideas and to whom you could always go if you had problems,” he commented.

Prince Edward said his father took on a complex role with the most extraordinary style, tact and diplomacy, stating that he never attempted to outshine the queen in any way, in any way, and in no way.

“He was always there, as a pillar in the life of the queen. Without a doubt, in his own family he did exactly the same, his energy was amazing when it came to supporting my mother and having done it for so long, I think that represents an amazing achievement, “concluded Prince Charles.