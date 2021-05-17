A pill against the coronavirus could be ready this year

Like other viruses, the fight against COVID-19 continues to suffer from a lack of viable treatments: The vaccines available are very effective in stopping the cases of contagion among the population, but serious infections continue to kill many people throughout our planet. It is time to prevent, because once infected, most therapies simply involve keeping the patient oxygenated and stable until their immune system can fight the virus within their body.

A treatment for infection

The pharmaceutical Pfizer is therefore testing the first pill specifically designed to stop SARS-CoV-2. If the test is successful, we may be able to have a coronavirus pill by the end of this year, according to the company.

The company, which developed the first licensed COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with German drugmaker BioNTech, began an early-stage clinical trial testing a new antiviral therapy for the disease in March.. The drug is part of a class of drugs called protease inhibitors and works by inhibiting an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate in human cells. Protease inhibitors are used to treat other viral pathogens such as HIV and hepatitis C.

“Coping with the COVID-19 pandemic requires both vaccine prevention and targeted treatment for those who contract the virus. Given the way SARS-CoV-2 is mutating and the ongoing global impact of COVID-19, Access to therapeutic options seems likely to be critical both now and beyond the pandemic ”Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research, Development and Global Medicine at Pfizer, commented in a statement when the currently ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial began in Brussels, Belgium.