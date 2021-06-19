A pickle? In addition to low calories, it provides vitamins B and C, provitamin A …

Among the characteristics that distinguish cucumber, we find that it is a low calorie vegetable, has plenty of water, as well as containing minerals and antioxidants.

Cucumber is a low calorie vegetable due to its reduced carbohydrate content, compared to other vegetables, and its high water content, it provides fiber, small amounts of vitamin C, provitamin A and vitamin E, and, in even lower proportions, B vitamins such as folates, B1, B2 and B3. Small amounts of beta-carotene are found in your skin.

What do we know about its production?

Cucumber production in 2020 reached 1 million 159 thousand 934 tons, with Sinaloa being the leading state in production.

Where is he from?

The origin of the cucumber is located in the tropical regions of South Asia. In India it has been cultivated for approximately 3000 years. The earliest literary mention of cucumber is found in the fourth oldest text in India, the Atharva-veda. This text is from the beginning of the first millennium before our era.

Cucumber cultivation came to North America in the 16th century with the travels of Christopher Columbus, who carried the vegetable seeds in his supplies. Later it spread throughout the rest of the continent as the Spanish entered America.

The scientific name of the plant is Cucumis sativus and it belongs to the botanical family of cucurbits, which groups more than 850 species, almost all herbaceous, climbing or creeping, with large fruits protected by a firm rind, such as melons, watermelons. , zucchini and squash.

And in Mexico?

On Mexico cucumber of the varieties is produced: American, American-Chinese, White, European, Persian and Pickle. The American and the pickle dominate the production with 550 thousand and 291 thousand tons, respectively.

