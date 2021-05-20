a physical store in New York this summer

In one of the movements that I least expected, Google will open its first Google Store this coming summer. Yes, the company that has managed to become a giant of digital services is weeks away from opening a physical store, in a move that seems quite risky to me, but that if it goes well (and it is possible) could serve to improve the global image of the company. And it is undoubted that physical stores are an image element that adds many points, even to the point of making that despite not being economically profitable, they are in terms of brand image.

And what will customers who visit the first Google Store find? As technology tells us on its blog, and as we could already imagine, the focus will be on the company’s electronic devices: Google Pixel smartphones, Fitbit wristbands, Nest devices, Pixelbooks and more. Additionally, it may also be used as a collection point for purchases made in the digital store of Google devices.

Additionally, and with a clear inspiration in the Genius Bar of the Apple Stores, this Google Store will also have an expert service in the devices that will be in charge of advising customers and solving their doubts, as well as repairing and maintaining the devices. In addition, practical workshops will also be organized for users to learn how to get the most out of their gadgets.

Regarding its location, the first Google Store will be located in New York, more specifically in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan. Located north of Greenwich Village and bordering the Hudson River to the west, in this area it is possible to find the usual skyscrapers of Manhattan, but also townhouses and mid-rise buildings (low, compared to its nearby surroundings). As with the West Village, it has become a very culturally active area with a lot of somewhat exclusive commerce.

If you are wondering why Google has chosen Chelsea for its Google Store, instead of looking for a more emblematic location, such as Apple with its Cube Store on Fifth Avenue, the reason is actually very simple, and it is that the technology company already has other facilities in the neighborhoodincluding its city headquarters and its training center in the city. Thus, Google Store will add to the already large infrastructure that the company has in that same location.

Now remains to be seen how this first physical Google store works. If the company finds the formula for success, it is expected that in the medium term the company will decide to open a second Google Store, perhaps in the United States or perhaps in Europe. To this day, honestly, I find it difficult to believe that they manage to reach a level of implantation like that of the Apple Store, but it could have a certain international presence, which would add points to the brand image.