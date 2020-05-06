A photographer has achieved a captivatingly clear image of the craters of the moon by combining their phases in one photograph.

Andrew McCarthy aligned thousands of photographs of the phases of the moon together to show their surface with incredible clarity.

McCarthy captured his images by focusing on the lunar terminator, the line that separates the light face from the dark face of the moon (SWNS).

All Terminator“As an” impossible scene. “” Data-reactid = “55”> In his Instagram post, the California astrophotographer described the photo, titled “All Terminator,” as an “impossible scene.”

McCarthy said: “After two weeks of photos with the crescent moon, I took the section of the photos that had the most contrast (just before the lunar terminator, where the shadows are the longest), I aligned and mixed them to show the richness of textures of the entire surface.

“At the very least, it was exhausting, specifically because the moon doesn’t align day after day, so I had to assign a 3D sphere and adjust it so that all the images were aligned.” image had to be mapped to a 3D sphere and adjusted to make sure each image aligned. ”

These shadows make the moon’s surface appear clearer and elements such as craters (SWNS) can be better distinguished.

The sun is closer to the horizon at the terminator and creates longer shadows that give the surface a more three-dimensional appearance.

The original photographs were taken with an ASI1600MM and an edgeHD 800.

