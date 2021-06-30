A photo app, accused of using its users as spies without them knowing it

That information is power is nothing new, but yes the way in which companies and organizations are accessing this precious commodity, thanks to the proliferation of smartphones worldwide.

Using users as sources of information on a large scale can be a very powerful weapon, and the proof of this is what allegedly has been making an App called Premise for purposes that are not entirely clear.

The San Francisco-based company offers users small sums of money in exchange for simple tests, such as photographing a cashier, a place of worship, or a supermarket. They also ask them to fill out small surveys or to take a specific route to obtain a greater benefit.

The controversy has emerged as a result of an investigation by the Wall Street Journal, which states that this information is ending up in the hands of the United States Army and its secret services. In fact, there are records that the company that owns the application has received revenues of $ 5 million in military contracts. In other words, users could practically be practicing espionage and intelligence services without being aware of it.

The App has 600 thousand users from 43 different countries, many of which are in the Middle East. Given the strategic importance of this area for the United States Government, the information provided voluntarily by users would undoubtedly be of great value.

From Premise they have defended themselves by ensuring that the majority of their clients They are private companies looking for commercial information in a specific area, to analyze the competition, search for locations or obtain valuable data for your business. On another scale, they affirm that their massive databases have helped the government in relation to misinformation about elections, vaccinations and even the location of gangs in Honduras, but they deny that it is secret because the data obtained is public and accessible.

