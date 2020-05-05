With last week’s shareholder conference in the rearview mirror, we continue to tear apart the details thrown by Apple executives. Tim Cook commented on two aspects of great interest about iPhone SEas well as the iPhone as a whole. A very illustrative information about the progress of the device that continues to mark the pace of the company.

An iPhone for switchers and users who prefer small screens

I’ve seen a strong customer response to the iPhone SE, which is our most affordable iPhone. But it seems that those customers are mainly coming from wanting a smaller form factor with the latest technology or coming from Android.

Tim Cook gives these two user groups as the main “beneficiaries” of the iPhone SE. Last year we talked about nostalgia for the original iPhone SE and how the four inches had become too small for users, who were then swinging towards larger models. There we already saw that there was a majority portion of users who opted for a 4.7-inch iPhone, while the 4-inch were relegated to the last positions.

In other words, despite the initial reluctance of many users, in the end it is discovered that a larger screen brings more value. Once we get used to the size, it’s hard to go back, being more likely to choose an equal or larger model in the future. This is where the 4.7 inches of the iPhone SE come in, a model that acts as a frontier of acceptable size at a contained price.

And then there are the switchers, Android users who find an attractive proposal on the iPhone SE to jump onto the platform. Users who have not yet opted for one of the superior or previous generation models to take the leap. But what do you see in this model an attractive price combination, characteristics and ecosystem that ends up deciding its decision.

In Cook’s answer we have not yet mentioned the question to which he refers. Jeriel Ong, analyst at Deutsche Bank, wanted to know if they had observed any downgrade of users from models superior to the iPhone SE. A question that was marked by the increase in unemployment and worsening of the macro variables of the world economy. Cook’s response was negative: They have not seen iPhone users from previous generations but considered “superior” turn to the iPhone SE as a result of having a tighter budget.

Slight lengthening of the iPhone cycle due to confinement

It is no secret that global confinement has had a negative impact on the demand for apple products. That was the main reason the company removed its guidance for the recently closed quarter. Cook said the following regarding iPhone sales:

Although we see a slight lengthening in the renewal cycle at the end of the quarter, which we attribute to the closure of the points of sale, our iPhone installed base has reached a record high.

The Apple CEO claims that users are “holding out” more with their iPhone before changing it. The reason is that stores are closed, not just Apple stores but also those of the telephone operators. Recall that Apple direct sales is an important source for the iPhone, but that most purchases are made through a telephone company.

It agrees with what we saw at the beginning of March, when we talk about the supposed super-cycle of the iPhone 12. The demand is not going to other manufacturers, if so the installed base of the iPhone would have stagnated or decreased. Cook has said just the opposite. Rather, demand is lagging over time, postponing purchases until later and lengthening the life cycle of the iPhone.

Share



The iPhone SE according to Tim Cook: for ‘switchers’ and users looking for a smaller screen