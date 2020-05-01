When Nintendo revealed the first Animal Crossing: New Horizons details, it was probably did not expect its commercial launch to occur in the middle of a pandemic that would paralyze, to a greater or lesser extent, all the countries of the world. But when this long-awaited title for the Nintendo Switch went on sale on March 20, that was the situation that society was experiencing.

Since then, the video game about Tom Nook has become one of the best sellers so far this year. In fact, it has even broken multiple records. According to data released by NDP, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the best-selling video game in the United States during the month of March, surpassing even titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. But the success of this new title doesn’t stop there: the launch of New Horizons has also become the third most successful in Nintendo history, according to NDP. Ahead are only Super Smash Bros. Utimate (on sale in December 2018) and Super Smash Bros. Brawl (on sale in March 2008).

NDP, as explained on its website, does not account for digital sales of Nintendo titles, but those of other companies. The success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, therefore, is likely to be even greater, especially considering that due to the expansion of COVID-19 and the resulting social distancing, many people will have chosen not to leave home and acquire the digital version of the title.

The reasons behind the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are multiple. For example: Nintendo Switch, the platform on which it operates, is today one of the best-selling consoles in the history of the company, which facilitates the gateway to this new title. It is likely that the fact that society, due to social distancing and confinement, is turning more frequently to video game consoles in their spare time. This is suggested by the data from GamesIndustry.biz, which reflects a solid growth in video game sales throughout the month of March in multiple markets.

In the particular scenario of the pandemic, Animal Crossing: New Horizons It also has another card in its favor: it is a game that simulates –partially– real life, in which you are part of a community and, in addition, you can play with your own friends.

All these factors, added to many others, have made Animal Crossing become a phenomenon in recent weeks. A phenomenon that goes beyond even sales. Just browse social networks or enter the subreddits r / ACTrade or / AnimalCrossing to find countless threads related to character draws, turnip sales, barter of objects for the video game … A kind of secondary market among the Animal community Crossing that is surprising.

For example: every Sunday, the players they can acquire as many bushels of turnips as they want a character that only appears on the island that day. The rest of the week, the characters Tendo and Nendo are willing to acquire the turnips that the player has in their possession. The price they offer changes periodically. It is possible that on Monday they are willing to pay 90 berries but that, five days later, the figure rises to 600 berries. A kind of speculative mechanics is then established by which the player buys turnips every Sunday hoping that they will rise in price throughout the week (and thus obtain a capital gain in the form of berries).

This system, which is not exclusive to New Horizons, has in turn originated a kind of secondary market. On social networks, Reddit and even Telegram channels, many users share the prices at which Tendo and Nendo buy turnips on their island daily. If the price turns out to be especially high, other users begin to show interest, request to visit that island (through Nintendo Switch Online) and, once there, they sell the turnips they have in their possession. But here comes the interesting thing: in many cases, the hosts ask for miles coupons or other objects for the video game itself, Thus establishing a kind of constant barter between players around the world.

But speculation with the turnip market is not just there. On the internet you can find web pages and even applications for smartphones that, based on a series of parameters, calculate the possible evolution of the price of turnips on a given island, so that the player can make better decisions about when to sell the bushels in his possession.

On the internet you can also find communities dedicated exclusively to the barter of objects (such as the / r / ACTrade subreddit), pages that manufacture and sell furniture for Animal Crossing in exchange for real money – as if it were a digital IKEA – and even a kind of character traffic in exchange for mileage tickets or other objects for the video game.

This is what we do in #AnimalCrossing … maybe it’s why these people are so anxious to go back to the game !! pic.twitter.com/vVeaGq54lv – Joshua Wong 黃 之 鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) April 10, 2020

My fiance and I had to cancel our upcoming wedding due to Covid-19, so our best friends gave us a surprise animal crossing wedding instead from r / AnimalCrossing

But the Animal Crossing: New Horizons phenomenon goes even beyond the secondary market. Reddit, Pinterest, Twitter and other social networks are full of people sharing ideas on how to decorate the islands, advice on how to get new objects … Even the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York has made available to players the works it houses on its premises. The video game itself is also being used to conduct digital weddings – given the impossibility of carrying them out due to COVID-19 – and even to carry out digital protests in regions such as Hong Kong.

The new Nintendo title, therefore, has become much more than just a video game in which to repopulate an island along with a series of endearing animals. For many, the new Nintendo title has become somewhat closer to a reflection of real life.