A Peugeot 208 for less than 200 euros a month? Yes, with this renting it is possible

The Peugeot 208 is a car with a lot of personality, something that blends perfectly with remarkable practicality. It is a nice model with a well-made interior, somewhat fair rear seats, a sufficient trunk (309 liters) and a lively and direct driving feel that allows us certain licenses of fun on a day-to-day basis. If you are thinking of getting on one, take note of these two renting offers: it is possible to drive a Peugeot 208 for less than 208 euros a day.

Those drivers who opt for the option of renting to own a car must be aware that their monthly payment it will depend on the term and the mileage. Figures that, in the case of Peugeot, can be changed at any time.

At that price everything is included. And when we say “everything” we refer to insurance (usually a full risk), maintenance, breakdowns, tire changes, taxes, ITV, assistance … And in some cases specific services are added such as home delivery or a car replacement, as happens, for example, with the offer of What car should I buy ?.

60 months and 15,000 kilometers

The first offer we put on the table is What car do I buy: a Peugeot 208 PureTech (75 CV) Like in exchange for a monthly payment of 213 euros (without VAT) for a contract of 60 months (five years) doing 15,000 kilometers a year. A figure that includes insurance, total roadside assistance, vehicle collection and transfer to the workshop previously selected by the driver, periodic maintenance, repairs, tire replacement, replacement vehicle, as well as management and processing of taxes.

Peugeot 508 SW Hybrid, tested: a family PHEV, at the height of the premium?

Peugeot is experiencing one of its sweetest moments, and that is that the French manufacturer …

Less than 200 euros

Another option is found within the French house itself. Peugeot has a rental service for individuals: Free2Move Lease. A service with which you can choose the duration (36 months or 48 months), mileage (up to 180,000 kilometers) and choose whether to provide input or not: if so, up to 25% of the price can be given.

If we focus on the specific data of the offer, Peugeot puts on the table a Peugeot 208 Like PureTech 75 S&S for 196.62 euros per month (VAT included in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands). In exchange for this monthly payment, we will be able to enjoy a utility vehicle for 36 months (three years) with an annual limitation of 30,000 kilometers. Of course, we will have to provide an entry of 4845.13 euros. This fee includes all-risk insurance without excess, maintenance, repair of breakdowns and replacement of defective or wear parts, change of tires, management of fines and Peugeot assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in the event of an incident or accident that prevent the mobility of the car.