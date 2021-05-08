A Peruvian television presenter is dismissed for saying that the coronavirus is a “genocidal plan”

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, denialist speeches They have been present in some sectors of society, although in a minority way. Statements such as those of the singer Miguel Bosé or the actress Victoria Abril have not been the only ones that have had an international media impact. In Peru, the television presenter Paco Bazan has been removed from his program, El Deportivo, for his denial and conspiracy words.

When referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Bazán has described it as a “genocidal plan of the new world order that is seeking to indoctrinate and silence us. “

The presenter also took advantage of his speech to charge against the use of masks, an essential element to curb the spread of the virus: “They put these masks on us to silence us because it symbolizes the Egyptian slaves, who had masks and thus subdued them. Adults are not affected as much, but the new world order is working on children, now your children have got used to masks.

Bazán has also criticized all the restrictions imposed in Peru to prevent the spread of cases. The Latin American country already accumulates more than 1.8 million infected and more than 63,500 deaths, according to data from health authorities.

However, the presenter has crossed out that they “impose these weird things like not meeting with more than 6 people or not being able to go to restaurants or parks. “

Bazán’s speech does not differ much from that expressed by other deniers such as Miguel Bosé when pointing out the culprits of this situation: “This is a global genocidal organization and genocidal are also the governments that lend themselves to this. Machiavellian plan that comes from outside, from the Davos agenda. I know a lot about the subject, “he concludes.

After these controversial statements, the Peruvian chain ATV, to which the Bazán program belongs, has decided push the presenter away.

“The ATV Group reject comments spilled, in a personal capacity, by Paco Bazán yesterday at El Deportivo. We are a company that is very respectful of health standards and in that sense, we will continue to promote the responsible use of the mask, social distancing and a ‘no’ to group meetings, “the chain said in a statement.