Three pregnant women, one about to give birth, lactating children and the elderly, in total 61 immigrants survived locked in 23 storage rooms of 4 square meters in the Madrid neighborhoods of Carabanchel and Usera. There some of them passed locked between humidities and without ventilation the shoulder-to-shoulder coronavirus infection with the rest of the unfortunate.

They were all captured online or in queues to request permits of immigration. The gangsters camouflaged as an NGO to help immigrants offered them rental housing between € 250 and € 400 per month, after making the first payment showed them the reality. They would spend months locked underground in storage rooms among rats and garbage. As you can see in the exclusive video of OKDIARIO that accompanies this news, the gangsters had enabled the underground warehouses of a commercial gallery on General Ricardos street in Madrid, building dozens of storage rooms that were rented as rooms.

The kitchen shared by immigrants crowded into illegal storage rooms in Madrid.

The victims They shared a turn-based kitchen and one bathroom for every ten storage rooms. Three people were housed in each storage room, whether or not they were from the same family, all immigrants of Peruvian, Colombian and Venezuelan origin. The organization told them that his accommodation in these conditions was provisionalThey were renovating the apartments for which they were paying the rent. It was a lie, they were controlled at all times with video cameras installed in the storage rooms that one of the controllers managed from his mobile. The controllers took care of threaten and coerce tenants so that they do not report their extreme situation to the police, but also they cut the electricity or the water if they didn’t pay or filed a complaint. The next step was beat them up as some of the victims have already denounced.

When it got dark, mobsters they locked the access to storage rooms leaving tenants at the mercy of rats and roaches. Several mattresses that the gangsters had taken from the garbage served as a bed, and the coughing fits of those infected by COVID 19 prevented the rest from falling asleep. One of the infected remained in critical condition for a week dealing with deadly disease lying on a mattress without medical supervision, help, or possibility of escape. Both the sick and the healthy, among them minors and the elderly, They shared one bathroom for every ten storage rooms. Without ventilation. In basement floors no fire escape or other escape than a locked door at night. A small fire would have triggered dozens of deaths. If they asked to leave for any excuse, the controllers refused.

one of the cameras through which they watched the locked up illegals.

The Comprehensive District Unit of the Carabanchel municipal police station began to track them down after receiving neighborhood complaints about the comings and goings of dozens of people entering the building. The investigation was soon joined by the National Police Aliens Brigade. Every time they sensed an inspection or the arrival of the Police the controllers immigrants were removed from storage rooms and locked in disused cold rooms, without the possibility of opening the door from the inside.

Finally, the police ended the investigation, dismantling the organization and arresting the chief and his five collaborators, all of Peruvian origin. They are accused of crimes in favor of illegal immigration, coercion, threats, against public health and illegal detention. The policemen arrived in time to stop gangsters from expanding the business, requisitioning bricks and construction materials prepared to build new storage rooms and house more victims.