A person with paralysis manages to write with his mind thanks to a brain implant

For the first time in his life, a middle-aged man saw made your own calligraphy on a computer screen. Despite suffering from paralysis from the neck down, an electrode-based technology managed to interpret stimuli from a brain implant, which allowed to write for the first time.

Signals from a brain implant

The technology manages to coordinate a series of electrodes on the head with a brain implant. In this way, the device interprets what the person wants to write, and puts it on a computer screen. This translation is given from neural stimuli, which end as electrical signals derived from the thinking of the patient in question.

Like never before, people who can use this brain implant they will be able to communicate their thoughts. The case stood out for working in a 65-year-old man, who had electrodes implanted on the surface of the brain, which achieved successfully interpret your mental processes.

Not only that: the electrodes read the area of ​​the brain that controls the arms and fingers. At the same time, the man imagined himself writing the letters. The Neural stimuli mimicked the patterns of the strokes, which were transformed into text on the screen.

The results of this effort were published in Nature. Ultimately, the engineers and doctors involved hope that this technology can be commercialized soon, to help people with paralysis in the body to regain some form of communication.

90 characters per minute

This new technology allowed man to generate 90 characters, which were condensed into 15 whole words per minute, breaking the records that were held so far with respect to the speed that people of the same age write with a smartphone.

Notably, the thought-to-text translation system was implemented long after the patient suffered the injury that caused the paralysis, according to Krishna Shenoy, a researcher at Stanford University’s Howard Hughes Medical Institute:

“The big surprise is that even years and years after the spinal cord injury, where you have not been able to use your hands or fingers, we can still hear that electrical activity. It is still very active, “says the expert.

Although the results in this case were successful, the researcher highlights the need to test this technology with other patients with similar conditions.

Today, according to her, thought translation technology is still in its early stages. In the short-term agenda of the research center is to implement it in someone who lost both the ability to move and speak.

