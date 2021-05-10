A person shot to death in the middle of Vancouver airport

A person was killed this Sunday at the Vancouver airport, in western Canada, after being shot down by unknown persons at the entrance of the domestic flight terminal.

Canadian Police noted on Twitter that they had dispatched homicide investigation teams to the Vancouver airport following the murder of a person in the vicinity of the departure terminal for domestic flights.

Shooting outside YVR Intern’l depart’s @ 3PM. 1 male victim. #RichmondRCMP intercepted getaway veh & were shot at by sus’s.

Officers not hurt. Sus’s outstanding.

YVR Ops back to normal.

Sea Island Way shut down No. 3 Rd to Sexmith Rd. # IHIT handling any further queries. pic.twitter.com/5bTP0G95Qo – Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) May 10, 2021

In images transmitted by the Canadian public radio television, CBC, it could be observed that the police officers had cordoned off the entrance to the terminal and were concentrating their investigation on a white Mercedes brand car located at the entrance of the building.

The Police also indicated that they were looking for one or more suspects. For its part, Vancouver International Airport noted on Twitter that “the situation has been contained. The airport is open and safe. The flights are operating. “

A witness interviewed by Global TV television stated that he saw several people dressed in black outside the domestic departures terminal and that two of them more than a dozen shots were fired.

Immediately after the shooting, the Police blocked all three access bridges to Sea Island, the island south of Vancouver on which the airport is built, which caused serious traffic problems in the city. The elevated train service connecting Vancouver to the airport was also temporarily suspended.

Vancouver Police asked the public to avoid scrolling to Sea Island while the situation was resolved.

Local media indicated that the Police located a burned out vehicle in the town of Surrey, one of the Vancouver suburbs, although it is not yet known if the incident is related to the murder.

Police have not provided details of the person killed but did indicate that the shooting occurred at around 3:00 pm local time in Vancouver (22:00 GMT).

The city of Vancouver has been the scene in recent months of a series of armed attacks related to criminal organizations operating in the city.