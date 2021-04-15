A Perfumerías Avenida full of optimism will fight for its second Euroleague

04/15/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

EFE

The Perfumeries Avenida will fight from this Friday (20:00 CET) in Istanbul to achieve his second Euroleague and he will face a serious and strong Sopron Hungarian in the semifinals of the Final Four of the top European competition, his third participation in a final phase.

The Salamancans, trained by Roberto Íñiguez, arrive in Turkey full of optimism, after a brilliant season – despite losing the Queen’s Cup – and with encouraging results: they have only lost two games in all their competitions: one in the Spanish League and the other in the Spanish Cup. Queen.

And now they have in their hands the possibility of reissuing the success achieved in 2011, by the hand of Lucas Mondelo, when he won the Euroleague.

Perfumerías Avenida arrives in Istanbul with all its players, except for Gajic, without injuries, although as recognized Roberto Íñiguez at a press conference last Tuesday, before traveling to Turkey: “we did not arrive as I would like, with the spark and preparation that I would like. But you have to adapt and not use it as an excuse.”

From the captain’s hand Silvia Dominguez, which has already won three consecutive Euroleague teams with three different teams (Avenida in 2011, Ros Casares in 2012 and Ekaterinburg in 2013), the Salamanca team will seek to maintain that line of success that has led them to Roberto Íñiguez Y Lou samuelson have been awarded as best coach and best power forward in the Euroleague.

In the semifinal, the Salamanca will face a good Hungarian Sopron, with great players such as Gabby williams (who played at Uni Girona) or Jelena brooks (which was in the Perfumeries).

Prior to this match, the Turkish Fenerbahce and the Russians from Yekaterinburg will play, who are the two main candidates to win the Euroleague women’s basketball title.