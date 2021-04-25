‘A perfect story’, by Elísabet Benavent, comes to Netflix

Each novel by Elísabet Benavent it’s like a new series of Netflix you get hooked on: time does not pass due to the plots it develops, the characters fall in love, the scenes trigger our emotions … Therefore, we are not surprised that after the success of ‘Valeria’, fiction based on the saga of the same name, and the future hit that will be ‘We were Songs’, from the bilogy of ‘Songs and memories’, the platform has decided to bring another of its books to the small screen. The chosen one has been ‘A Perfect Tale’, his last publication of 2020 before ‘The Art of Cheating Karma’, and we are already dying to see who will put a face on Margot and David.

If you have already read the novel, you will know that these two protagonists have an incredible experience together. If not, we leave you here the synopsis of the book, to generate the ‘hype’ it deserves:

” What happens when you discover that the end of your story is not what you dreamed of? Once upon a time there was a woman who had everything and a boy who had nothing. Once upon a time there was a love story between success and doubt. Once upon a time there was a perfect tale. Elísabet Benavent returns to the literary scene with a novel that explores the meaning of success in life and reflects with irony and humor about social impositions, group pressure and self-demand that, although it is hard to believe, is not synonymous with happiness ”

Everything we know about the Netflix adaptation of ‘A Perfect Tale’

So far, neither the actors of the cast nor the release date nor the audiovisual format that it will have is known. We suspect that the interpreters will be a Spanish vintage, as in the author’s previous productions, which will arrive in 2022 and as a one-season series. It could also land as a movie, but it would be a shame to miss out on the wonderful plots and ‘plot twist’ that Margot and David’s story has. We will continue to inform!

