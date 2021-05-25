A “perfect storm” in world maritime trade puts up the prices of hundreds of products

The international shipping, which accounts for around 90% of world merchandise trade, has been suffering for months from a collapse that has already resulted in a price rises on hundreds of products for the consumer, which at the end of this year could be up to 3%.

The shortage of available containers, the sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lack of ships and the recent Suez Canal crisis, among others, have affected the commercial exchange between Asia and Europe, delaying the arrival of orders at ports and increasing the cost of their transport by an average of 300%.

The germ of the problem can be located in the third quarter of 2020, when the measures adopted to contain the coronavirus began to relax, which caused the demand for products mainly from China soaring well above expectations, especially from the United States and Europe.

This sudden increase in orders has generated port congestion that has been reflected in greater difficulties in loading and unloading of goods, increasing the time of use of the containers -occupied with goods longer-. I also know from the circumstance that many of the containers that are unloaded and become available, do so in areas that are not exporters (most in South America), a fact that makes it difficult for containers to be operational, since normally the returns are made with these storage structures full of products so that their cost does not skyrocket.

“It is not a problem of containers but of ships”

“There has been a large global increase in demand for consumer products (+ 30%)”, reveals Jordi Espin Vallbona, Secretary General of Transprime, the Spanish association of loading companies. “We are in the middle of the perfect storm the existing European regulation, the pandemic and the Suez crisis have been revealed as lethal elements for the health of international maritime transport “, he summarizes.

“Not a million more containers would solve the problem, since this resides more in the concentration of the offer, frequency and effectiveness of the regular maritime calls, now in the hands of giant ships that stress the delivery schedule “, sentence.

“It is not a problem of containers but of ships”, match Guillermo Rivas-Plata, Secretary General ACOCEX (Spanish Association of Foreign Trade Professionals). “At this point in May, there are not enough ships available to move the stationary containers. Until the shipping companies increase the number of vessels we are not going to place the accumulated stock on the different world platforms “, he emphasizes.

From the Danish shipping company Maersk, the largest in the world, with control of almost 20% of international maritime transport and a fleet of 713 ships, they explain that currently “in the market we have both: a shortage of containers and also a lack of available ships.”

However, they reject that ships that could be operational are staying on land. “All operational ships are currently in operation, all. And the same happens with containers (it is estimated that worldwide in about 42 million containers available) “, he assures Conception boo, responsible for communication of the company.

In fact, Boo argues that “when the situation seemed to return to normal at the beginning of 2021, the EverGiven lock on the Suez Canal and the global supply chain suffered again until we reached the current congestion in ports around the world. “” It is as if we were dealing with the Perfect storm“, the Mint.

How is it affecting prices?

The sum of all these elements has resulted in an increase in the cost of the products that arrive from China to Europe, such as computers, electronic components, mobile phones, clothing and accessories of all kinds, automotive spare parts or household items, among others.

“Three very clear examples are sustainable mobility products, such as electric bicycles, graphics cards for computers and everything that we can find in the retail trade, such as Chinese stores, which are supplied by what reaches the industrial estates. There is a shortage in the volume that does not allow them to sell at the same price, “says Rivas-Plata.

In some cases, companies are reducing your profit margins But there are products that have such tight margins that it is impossible to maintain the price offered to the consumer, according to experts consulted by 20 minutes. Data provided by Transprime indicate that, in the last year, maritime transport prices have increased by up to 300% on average, which in some traffics it has reached 500%.

“Either in cents or in higher unit prices, the increases are being passed on to consumers, although each merchandise has different margins to absorb these increases and estimate the final impact percentage, “says Espin.

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the CPI (Consumer Price Index) has risen 1.6% so far this year. The data handled by financial entities such as Allianz and Berenberg, point to inflation that could exceed 2 and 3% during this 2021.

Shortage of “temporary nature”

Maersk, however, considers the current shortage to be “temporary in nature” and hopes that “the situation will improve once production returns to normal levels and the distribution of vaccines is generalized, restoring calm to the markets. ”

The Danish shipping company insists they are “using all available vessels and containers as we work with customers and suppliers to improve lead times for empty equipment.” “We redirect ship routes, we reposition the cargo or divert it by road, train or air. We work hand-in-hand with customers to prioritize really critical cargo or use artificial intelligence to avoid bottlenecks in hot spots, “they conclude