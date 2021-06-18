A perfect start from Spain leaves Sweden with no options

06/18/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

Undeniable triumph of the Spanish team (76-55) in the second day of Group A of the women’s Eurobasket. Lucas Mondelo’s girls put their doubts about their debut against Belarus behind and prevailed very clearly on a Sweden that was sixth in the last European (its best result).

Spain

Sweden

SPAIN, 76

(21 + 26 + 11 + 18): Laia Palau, Cristina Ouviña (6), María Conde (8), Laura Gil (8), Astou Ndour (22) -five starting-, Silvia Domínguez (5), Maite Cazorla ( 11), Raquel Carrera, Queralt Casas (2), Leonor Rodríguez (8) and Laura Quevedo (6).

SWEDEN, 55

(9 + 8 + 18 + 20): Elin Eldebrink (4), Frida Eldebrink (10), Kalis Loyd (6), Alice Nystrom (2), Nathalie Fontaine (8) -starting five-, Klara Lundquist (6), Stephanie Visscher, Ellen Nystrom (9), Binta Drammeh (6), Matilda Ekh, Emma Johansson (2) and Frida Hersler (2).

REFEREES

Amy Bonner (United States), Martin Horozov (Bulgaria) and Blaz Zupancic (Slovenia). Without eliminated for personal fouls.

INCIDENTS

Second and last match of the second day of group B of the women’s Eurobasket in Spain 2021 played before about 1,000 spectators at La Fonteta in Valencia.

Spain came out to bite to make it clear that the first day was a mistake that it would not be repeated. In fact, a few minutes were needed to verify that the game was not going to be colored. Sweden held out for the first three minutes, with a score – already unfaborable to the Nordics – of 12-8, but it was diluted when Spain began to put everything in just scored one more point in the remaining seven minutes. In fact, such was the disconnection, that the Nordic team made their first foul of the match after ten and a half minutes played.

The 21-9 favorable to the beginning of the second quarter It was a relief for Spain, which definitely shook off the pressure of the first game to set better records if possible than in the first set. So much so, that Sweden scored their first points with five minutes to go For resting.

26 points scored the Spanish team in a quarter that was key to leaving the clash seen for sentence. Highlighted Astou Ndour, the best of the Spanish with a valuation of 19 in the first half.

Already in the second half, the game slowed down and both teams were without scoring during the first three minutes. Spain, in its weakest quarter, showed why it is a candidate for everything with a real defensive show in the first bars and Sweden tried to get closer to improve their feelings in a duel very different from the one they played against Slovakia.

The last minutes of the third quarter were for the Swedes, who were very successful in painting to curdle your best score. Spain, for its part, maintained the differences thanks to the outside shot, much better than that of its rival.

The fourth quarter was in line with what was seen in the third quarter. A Sweden that continued to maintain the pulse even improving your exterior records and a Spain that made rotations to distribute minutes. Astou Ndour, with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Spain (+33 efficiency) and Ellen nystrom for Sweden (+11 valuation), they were the most outstanding players of the match.

In short, a good reaction from Spain, which has conceded 108 points in its first two Eurobasket games. The match against Belarus was not good, but the reading after the Sweden clash changes. With Slovakia’s victory over Belarus, the four teams in Group A are placed with one victory and one defeat. All open for Sunday.