a perfect robot for warehouse moving and loading

Boston Dynamics has continued to develop new robots over the years. The company created ‘Atlas’, a humanoid robot that has the same physical agility as humans and that was acquiring physical qualities. It may sound like fiction, but this robot learned to balance, practice artistic gymnastics, and even twist.

The company wants to continue innovating in the world of robots and thanks to the knowledge acquired, Boston Dynamics has designed an android to improve the automation of warehouses and logistics centers, since these companies have robots that are not productive enough.

The name given to this innovation is’Stretch‘ and It is a multipurpose mobile robot that has been specifically designed to carry out different tasks requested in warehouses and logistics centers.

Robert Playter, CEO of the company, states that “mobile robots allow flexible movement of materials and improve working conditions for employees. “Stretch combines Boston Dynamics advancements in mobility, perception and manipulation to tackle the most challenging and injury-prone case management tasks.”

What is Stretch made of?

The robot consists of a small omni-directional mobile base that is equipped with various cameras and sensors so you can move freely on the loading docks and maneuver in tight spaces.

The mobile base has a large robotic arm that has a suction cup matrix to grasp and move up to 800 boxes of 23 kilos (each) in just 60 minutes. This performance has been compared with the physical effort of humans, however, the robot has the great advantage of not being tired.

To enable its operation, Stretch has high capacity batteries that last for eight hours.

With these advances, the robot has sufficient capacity to adapt to any type of installation and saves the high costs of fixed automation infrastructures.

