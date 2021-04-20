a perfect dish at a good price

Monkfish is one of the fish that even the smallest of the house like, since it has no thorns and offers many possibilities of preparation in the kitchen, becoming a traditional recipe that is perfect to surprise family and friends on special occasions.

One of the star recipes is monkfish with green sauce, like the one proposed by chef Javier Romero on his YouTube cooking account, where he explains all the steps for its preparation and the ingredients necessary to make the recipe.

Ingredients for the recipe

To make this dish of monkfish in green sauce the following ingredients are needed:

4 slices of monkfish 4 cloves of garlic A small onion Parsley Flour Fish broth Olive oil Salt Fried beans

Steps for the elaboration

As the chef indicates in his video, these are the instructions, step by step, to make the fish recipe:

Chop the garlic into very small pieces and cook them in a frying pan with plenty of oil. Then chop the onion and add it to the pan as well. When they are well cooked, chop the parsley well and add it to the pan along with a tablespoon of flour and a little salt. Finally, add the white wine to the sauce and adjust the thickness of the sauce by adding a little water.Put the monkfish slices on a plate and season them on both sides.Add the slices in the sauce pan so that they soak during about 6 minutes. Add a little fish stock during cooking and add the fried broad beans. Turn the monkfish slices over to finish cooking and, once they are well done, serve directly.