The 17Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)They make up one of the most ambitious programs in history that aims to “create a new model of economic development that is more equitable and ecologically sustainable.” 193 countries joined the 2030 Agenda approved by world leaders in September 2015 at a historic United Nations summit. As pointed out, 2030 is the date on which these 17 objectives are expected to have been met. Achieving themit depends on the collaboration of governments, companies and citizens.

For this reason, many companies have included the SDGs in their strategy to help achieve the objectives set.Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications companies,is committed to achieving these goalswith digitization. Taking the SDGs as a road map, and with the two fundamental premises of minimizing impact and maximizing their contribution thanks to its network and digital solutions, it aims to “improve people’s quality of life, facilitate equitable growth and protect the environment “

These objectives not only ensurebusiness sustainability, they also have a transformational effect on companies.

All connected

The digital divide measures access to new information technologies between the most advanced and the poorest countries. This is an obstacle to development in which Telefónica works to bridge the gap. Under the premise of leaving no one behind,in 2019 they managed to connect 3,750 villages and more than 700,000 people. To ensure that we are all connected, the telecommunications company considers SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure and SDG 17: Alliances to achieve the objectives.

The deployment of network infrastructure directly impacts socioeconomic development. Studies show that a 10% increase in broadband services penetration translatesin GDP growth of up to 1.38% in developing economies.

In addition, the company works to develop new networks that offer services on a global scale. In 2019 alone, they invested 8,784 million euros in the deployment, modernization and updating of infrastructure and technology.

Same opportunities

The telecommunications company works to contribute to the generation and economic growth in the markets it is present and to tryReduce inequalities so that everyone has the same opportunities.To achieve this, Telefónica has taken into account SDG 1: End of poverty, SDG 5: Gender equality, SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth and SDG 10: Reduction of inequalities.

The company’s activity contributesto the economic development of the countries in which it offers service. It favors gender equality and promotes the use of technology as a means to achieve female empowerment. Reaching 30% of women in management positions in 2020 reinforces that purpose. For the third consecutive year, Telefónica has entered the Bloomberg Gender Diversity Index and is the only Spanish telco that is part of it. Likewise, 97.5% of the contracts are indefinite and during 2019 they offered 36 hours of training for employees. More than 4 million hours in total. These data demonstrate Telefónica’s commitment to the generation of quality employment (SDG 8).

Protect the environment

We are more and moreaware of the effects that climate changehas for the planet. One of Telefónica’s strategies to combat it is by promoting the use of renewable energy and the circular economy. At this point, SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy, SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities, SDG 12: Responsible production and consumption and SDG 13: Climate action are important.

In 2019 it reduced CO2 emissions by 49.6% compared to 2015. In Europe and Brazil they are already 100% renewable and globally they reach 81.6%. In order to activate the circular economy, more than 4 million pieces of equipment have been reused. In addition, Telefónica offersDigital solutions for other companies to reduce their CO2 emissions.

Future education

For Telefónica it is important to guaranteequality inclusive education and moving towards an inclusive work culturein which each individual feels valued and contributes the best of himself to society. This is reflected in SDG 4: Quality education and SDG 16: Peace, justice and strong institutions.

It is essential to apply digital technology so that basic education reaches children at risk of exclusion, to train people and have new employment opportunities and to facilitate educators to transition to the digital environment. This is the motivation ofProFuturo project, the digital education program promoted byFundación Telefónica and Fundación La Caixa, which will have benefited more than 13 million children by 2020.

More of40,000 volunteers have workedin Fundación Telefónica’s volunteer program in more than500 projects supported by the entity.

