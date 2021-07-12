a peculiar speaker that lights up like a candle

Sony unveiled a new Glass Sound wireless speaker on Monday. The LSPX-S3 stands out for its peculiar design, which incorporates an organic glass tweeter and a mode called “candlelight”. According to the company, the device combines sound and lighting to create a “cozy atmosphere.”

It is not the first time that a Sony speaker ventures to offer a different proposal in terms of sound. Last year it introduced the Glass Sound Speaker, a minimalist device in the shape of a chandelier. Now it is betting on that line again, but with a larger product and, as expected, with a lot of technology.

Sony claims the LSPX-S3 loudspeaker is capable of filling an entire room with sound thanks to its advanced vertical transmission technology. This works directly on the glass, vibrating the built-in tweeter, meaning the speaker is optimized for high-frequency sounds.

The unit of 46mm achieves a well-balanced midrange and the passive radiator is responsible for generating clear bass. The Sony speaker features Bluetooth 5.0 technology for wireless connections and a dedicated button to connect the Smartphone with a single touch. It charges through a USB-C port and offers an autonomy of 8 hours.

Sony’s speaker bets on design and sound quality

As expected, the Sony LSPX-S3 is compatible with the LDAC codec for high quality audio transmission via Bluetooth. In addition, it is compatible with other codecs such as SBC and AAC. The signature indicates in the technical specifications that the frequency range of the device is 20 – 20,000 Hz (with 44.1 kHz sampling).

The design of the Sony LSPX-S3 does not go unnoticed. It has a single color option, the “mineral leg”, which provides a quality look. In addition, the tube organic glass that emerges from the center, takes absolute prominence with the speaker in operation, blinking with the sounds emitted by the speaker.

Its dimensions are approximately 94mm in diameter and 289mm in height. The company ensures that the speaker is not only designed to be stylish and offer warmth in different rooms, but also to be environmentally friendly. Only 5% of the device is plastic.

The new Glass Sound LSPX-S3 speaker has an MSRP of 350 euros and will be available in Europe from August this year. For more information you can visit the official website of Sony Spain.

