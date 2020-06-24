Despite the fact that the most popular email services are well established, Hey breaks into the landscape to offer a personalized experience combined with privacy protection. The service is in testing and by invitation: we have been able to access it and see what it offers differently from Gmail, Outlook and the like.

Hey is a new mail service that has raised some controversy due to Apple’s refusal to approve the application in its store. Fixed problems shortly after, Hey went on to offer its services in the App Store as well as in the Google Play Store; also having access to the trays from the web. AND not a bad alternative to Gmail and the like. Saving distances.

Hey use a custom email address

The first thing we must say is that this new mail service orIt offers an alternative to other established platforms, such as Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo.. This implies that Hey does not allow you to import other trays, it only works with yours. And, as you have just started, it is possible to choose a short and personalized email address. That is an advantage, at least as long as the service is not crowded.

To use Hey, you need an account on the platform with your own email address. Once this account has been made, and after downloading the app and the relevant login (it can also be used from the web), we will have complete control over the tray. There is no compatibility with other services, an impediment that weighs down your possibilities. Especially since Hey is paid; with fifteen days free for anyone who gets an invitation, at least for now.

Hey’s tray is extremely clean. This offers the main emails with a lower options menu from which we can access complementary trays: the promotional emails feed and also the shipping confirmation feed and the like. Hey seeks to optimize the management of the tray as much as possible, which is why it prioritizes the most important emails for the user. To do this, it will learn how to use it, both automatically and through interactions with the user.

The main screen of Hey is extremely ordered: it offers separation by type of mail, tagging and pinning of important messages, among other functions.

Hey manages mail threads in a similar way to messaging, always highlighting the main body of the message. It allows interaction with these emails by replying, pinning or tagging; with advanced options like inclusion of private notes to comment on emails without the senders seeing these comments. A very useful option to record the ratings.

Maximum control of who can send us mail

Privacy is one of Hey’s maxims. And it is from the first message: Only those who we personally accept can send us email. For this, the platform uses an acceptance system called ‘screening’: if someone writes to the Hey account for the first time, we will be able to define whether they can continue to do so. Otherwise the emails you send will be removed directly.

Tray options and mail separation by importance and type

In the account options we can access the entire list of emails that have been admitted; with the option to remove permission for emails to continue to arrive in the inbox. Also, Hey applies a notification control to each email address: if we accept the ‘push’ notices we will find out instantly if new email arrived from the address. Otherwise we will only be able to know it when entering the application: Hey, it refreshes the tray every time we access.

Hey maintains a fairly strict privacy policy, does not include ads on its platform nor does it sell the data to other companies. Yes, it is a paid service, and not exactly cheap: After the fifteen days of free trial you have to pay $ 99 a year. A fairly high cost for a mailbox, especially considering the great competition that exists in that segment. And of quality.

Good service with important deficiencies

After this first test, we found it a very good email platform, always with a more particular than professional guidance. The interface is minimalist, the effort to highlight important communications is appreciated, Hey allows convenient segmentation of the most common types of mail and, in addition, that it is cross-platform is a great help. Even so, that it does not offer support for other email accounts is a great deficiency; no matter how many redirects can be made, as Hey herself recommends.

The service is still in English (it is not very difficult to understand it), options like delaying sending emails are not available And the cost is high even though it offers 100 GB of space for each account (from $ 99 a year for addresses of four characters and up). Given the advantages, and considering that it is possible to obtain an email account at no cost, it costs a lot to recommend Hey.

Hey it is nice to use, it allows you to perfectly manage the tray and the utilities it offers are appreciated. However, all these advantages do not fully offset its cost, especially having Gmail or Outlook

In case you want to try it, the first step is get an invitation: You have to send a request to ‘iwant@hey.com’. Write why you want to try it and the platform will send you the invitation in a few days. Or you can also wait: Hey it will be open for everyone from July.

Share

We tested the Hey mail application: a payment alternative to Gmail with special attention to privacy