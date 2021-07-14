A patch on the finger to generate electricity from our body

Carrying out daily activities or being hot can now cause electrical energy to be generated from our body, even if we are sleeping. A tiny and revolutionary device will allow it.

Among the creators of this device are Lu Yin, Joseph Wang, Jong-Min Moon and Juliane Sempionatto, all four from the University of California in San Diego, United States.

The device is a thin, flexible strip that can be worn on the fingertip like a piece of tape and generates small amounts of electricity when the person’s finger perspires or exerts pressure. A carbon foam electrode padding absorbs sweat and converts it into electrical energy. The electrodes are equipped with enzymes that trigger chemical reactions between lactate and oxygen to generate electricity. Beneath the electrodes is a chip with piezoelectric material, which generates additional electrical energy when pressed.

To date, the device is the most efficient wearable body energy harvester ever invented, producing 300 millijoules (mJ) of energy per square centimeter without any mechanical energy input during a 10-hour sleep period and an additional 30 mJ of energy. with a pointed pressure of the finger, for example when pressing a button.

The device represents a major step forward in wearable electronics (which can be worn as clothing or as part of it).

This thin, flexible strip can be worn on the fingertip and generate small amounts of electricity when the person’s finger sweats or receives mechanical pressure. (Photo: UCSD)

This device is the first of its kind since, unlike other sweat-powered wearables, the new device requires nothing but sweat from the user. It is a step forward in making wearable devices more practical, comfortable and accessible to the ordinary citizen. “

The technical details of this new wearable energy harvester have been published in the academic journal Joule, under the title “A passive perspiration biofuel cell: High energy return on investment”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)