A passenger tried to force a plane’s cabin on a domestic flight in the US

A passenger on a local flight in the United States tried to force entry into the plane’s cabin before being neutralized by another passenger and the crew, witnesses said.

The Delta Air company plane, which was making the Los Angeles-Nashville connection on Friday, had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The man, who was pulled out of the plane with his hands and feet bound with clamps, shouted repeatedly during the flight “Stop this plane!”

Cell phone footage shows him struggling in front of the cabin entrance.

The individual, “apparently without being provoked by anyone, suddenly got up, ran into the cabin and started banging on the door,” a passenger told CNN.

Another passenger described the scene as “terrifying” while praising the crew’s speed of reaction.

The Albuquerque FBI confirmed on Twitter that it was involved.

In a statement, the company expressed its gratitude to the crew and passengers.

“The plane landed without incident and the police removed the passenger from the plane,” Delta said.

The other travelers spent five hours in Albuquerque waiting for a flight to Nashville.

