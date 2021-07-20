A passenger fights with two RENFE vigilantes in Barcelona

In recent days, public transport has made headlines for violent episodes. On Madrid, a subway passenger lost sight in one eye when he reproached another for putting on the mask. On Barcelona, a man has fistfight with two guards of the RENFE Rodalies.

A passenger fights with two RENFE guards in Barcelona for not carrying a ticket

“You guys fired me twice. It’s the second day and I’m late for work, man. Don’t you understand? I paid for the ticket, what’s wrong? Why are you doing that to me?“the passenger asked the train security personnel. For now, the situation was not particularly tense, although the script has changed in a few seconds.

“Now you’re going to come down for talking to me like that. Of course you’re going to come down”, one of the guards responds. The man reacts by slapping an object that is being held by one of the public transport security personnel.

That’s when the situation gets out of control and the two guards try to force the passenger out of the car. He reacts with punches and kicks and even the security of the train takes out the defense baton to reduce him. Finally, after a few tense seconds, the man exits the train.

One of the passengers has recorded the images with his mobile phone and shared them through social networks. The video has been widely shared through social networks.