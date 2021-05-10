A party ended in tragedy: 6 people died during a shooting in Colorado Springs

15 minutes. 6 people died at dawn this Sunday during a birthday party in the city of Colorado Springs (Colorado), and the perpetrator of the shooting committed suicide, local police reported.

The uniformed officers responded to a call warning of the shooting at 12:18 a.m. local time on Sunday (06:18 GMT).

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents found 6 dead adults and another wounded man who was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to the police statement, a group of children and adults were celebrating a birthday party when the event occurred.

A man, apparently the boyfriend of one of the victims, drove to the residence, entered and began shooting and then committed suicide.

The children who were at the birthday party were not injured and are now in the custody of other family members, Colorado Springs Police said in their note.

The shooting took place in a mobile home park in Colorado Springs, a type of manufactured home in which low-income Americans often live.

191 shootings in 2021

According to figures from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks gun violence in the US, so far in 2021 there have been 191 mass shootingss. These are those in which at least 4 people are killed or injured by bullet shots, except for the perpetrator of the attack.

During all of 2020, there were a total of 610 such incidents in the US, compared to 417 in 2019, according to that source.

US President Joe Biden calls armed violence in the country an “international shame”. Faced with this, he asked to tighten the rules to restrict the carrying and commercialization of weapons.