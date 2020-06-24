Emmanuel suffered a burn in « The Grand Prize for Cooking » (Infobae)

Different situations are being experienced in the eighth season of The Kitchen Grand Prix. And this Wednesday, Emmanuel is one of the participants in the culinary cycle that caused everyone in the study concern when he suffered a burn while preparing a cream of potato soup. « You burned when the blender thing happened and you wanted to stay to be able to plaster and not waste time », said Carina Zampini, host of the reality show. « I didn’t think I had burned so much, » Ema replied.

« Please, I ask you to come out for a second so that the doctor can assist you and heal you, and then you will join again, » Zampini asked. Seconds later, Emmanuel returned to the studio with a bandage over the wound. « You’re good? You burned your whole hand, my love. You didn’t even know when it went through your adrenaline ”, Carina insisted.

“I am very sorry that you were burned, we have been telling you not to be so reckless or in a hurry. I know it was not for that, but look because there was an accident, « said Christian Petersen during the return of the plate. “I’m glad you are handsome and that they continued cooking despite being burned. I congratulate you. She is about to cry, poor Emma ”the jury continued.

« If at any time you do not feel well, and you want to, you go to the bank and another member of the team comes to receive the refund, » Carina Zampini suggested to him, fearing the participant who tried to avoid the discomfort that the accident had caused him. Anyway, when rating their potato cream soup, the raters highlighted the effort and praised the command.

Recall that on Tuesday, Ian Lived also had an awkward moment when the drivers made a strong remark to him about the frenetic way of moving around in the food pantry. The tension was generated because the participant did not easily accept what was being pointed out to him.

« Ian, Ian, please listen to what Juan (Marconi) says to you »Zampini asked him. « It is a lack of respect how you keep entering the pantry, » insisted Juan Marconi. Anyway, the co-producer of the cycle, once the program ended, shared a video of Ian on his Twitter account. « Boys, I want to warn you that what happens in the program remains in the program. It is a matter of adrenaline in the game. Everything is fine with Juan, I have the best. It is a capo and hold the Red (Independent). Juan is the best there is, he is a bread from God, ”says the participant in the filming.

