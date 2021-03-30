A partial killer and a motivated Juancho give a joy to Minny

Sustained joy in Minnesota. He touched face this time, although in what way. Taking advantage of another of the worst teams in the NBA, Houston, and saving the furniture. A final 22-0 run after losing by up to 19 points gave victory to the Timberwolves at home against the Rockets, sunk more than ever. There are no longer any aspirations in these two teams, but at least one of them pulled their breed and squeezed like a greyhound to claim victory.

Finch’s had in Karl-Anthony Towns his top scorer: 29 points, along with 16 rebounds and 8 assists. But their percentages were far from what is known as a successful match. It was not good at all Ricky Rubio, who missed all seven shots he tried (although he did hit the steering during the final stretch). The Spanish Juancho Hernangómez he did play well, finishing with 19 + 9 and following a good trend in recent days: 36 goals in the last two games, still without reaching his peak this season (25, against ‘his’ Nuggets in January) but better sensations in the rotation. Christian Wood had 24 points, John Wall had 15 assists and Ben McLemore had 7 triples, all useless seeing the blow at the end of the game. Silas was “disgusted” in the subsequent press conference: They have only won one game in the last month.

With the arreón of 22-0 the Wolves left in only 10 points to the Rockets in the last quarter, another strong blow to the confidence of a team already thinking about playing to pass the time and little else. The aspirations were few when entering the closing of the transfer market, also giving Oladipo, and they are confirmed with excesses such as the one witnessed at the Target Center.

The Texan team opened the gap before the break, relying on a more than decent shooting percentage. They were without the new players but giving a good level, until the machine stopped.

The last minutes were a real absurdity for the viewer. Really. Even if the fan is from the local team. Nice job of yours to save the game, but what a show the die.