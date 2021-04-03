a paranoid young man who left clues on Facebook

The young man who killed a Capitol cop and injured another by running them over, 25-year-old Noah Green, shot dead by other security officers, He was torn between his mental problems and his religiosity, linked to Islam, revealed family and friends.

According to testimonies released this Saturday by The Washington Post, Green played as a defender for the Christopher Newport University football team before feeling in recent years a deep religiosity and suffer episodes of possible paranoia.

His brother Brendan said that on Thursday, the day before the incident in Washington, Noah was seriously ill In the apartment they shared in Virginia that he left after texting her.

“Sorry but I’m going to live and be homeless. Thank you for all you have done. I admired you when you were a child. You inspired me a lot“wrote the dead young man to his brother.

Noah’s close associates indicated that he blamed his problems on his former teammates and roommates, whom he accused of drug him in 2019 with the psychotropic drug Xanax, which it caused addiction to this substance and withdrawal symptoms.

However, a teammate indicated that this version had nothing to do with reality.

But since that episode and despite the fact that he moved into his own apartment in Newport News, the young man continued to suffer hallucinations, heart palpitations, headaches, and suicidal thoughtshis brother Brendan recounted, adding that Noah later moved to Indianapolis, he said, inspired by drugs.

Already in Indianapolis, the young man complained that he had people entering your apartment, prompting his brother to visit him, and although the place seemed safe, Brendan Green admitted that the his brother’s mind “didn’t seem right”.

For its part, the Fox News chain released information about the attacker’s Facebook profile, which was withdrawn by the social network due to its policy on “dangerous people and organizations”.

In his profile, Fox News pointed out, Noah Green published photos and videos of the rallies of the black group Nation of Islam and he identified himself as “Follower of Farrakhan”, alluding to Louis Farrakhan, leader of that black separatist group founded in 1935 by Elijah Muhammed.

“My faith is one of the only things that has driven me through these times, and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the last divine reminder among us, “said Green in his biography, who had recently lost his job.

In addition, in his Instagram account he blamed the US Government for his problems and accused the federal agencies to do mind control experiments on him, pointed out different journalistic versions.