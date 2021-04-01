A paramedic says George Floyd was already dead when he arrived at the place of arrest

A paramedic who testified Thursday in the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd, stated that the 46-year-old black man had already “passed away” when he arrived at the place of his arrest.

The process in Minneapolis is followed with expectation in the United States, where many networks broadcast live segments with the testimonies, after the death of the African-American Floyd unleashed a wave of protests against racism not seen in decades.

Floyd died after Chauvin immobilized him for several minutes by placing his knee on his neck. The ex-police officer, who has pleaded not guilty, faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, second-degree murder.

“When I arrived, he had already passed away and I took him to the hospital, but he remained in cardiac arrest,” said paramedic Derek Smith on the fourth day of the trial.

The prosecution seeks to prove that it was Chauvin’s actions that led to Floyd’s death, while the defense of the former agent claims that he died because he was drugged and had health problems.

Smith said Chauvin and other officers were still on top of Floyd to restrain him when his co-worker Seth Bravinder arrived at the scene with an ambulance.

The paramedic tried to take Floyd’s pulse, touching his carotid artery. “I didn’t feel anything,” he said. “In simple terms I thought he was dead,” he added.

Smith said that along with Bravinder and the police officers, they placed Floyd in the ambulance and tried to revive him by giving him a heart massage and using a defibrillator, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“He’s a human being and I was trying to give him a second chance to live,” Smith said.

In his testimony Bravinder told the court that when they arrived, Floyd was “not responding.” “I didn’t see him move or breathe,” he said.

– “We became addicted” –

This Thursday, the girlfriend of the deceased also took the stand, who reported that they both fought against an addiction to opioids.

Courteney Ross, a white citizen who had a relationship with Floyd from 2017 until his death on May 25, is the first relative of the deceased who testified at trial.

In the previous days, the process had focused on people who witnessed his death, with very incriminating testimony for the former agent.

The 45-year-old woman answered the questions with difficulty, in tears and sobs most of the time. In her story she recounted the details of the beginning of their relationship, how Floyd approached her and conquered her with his deep voice and an offer to pray together, at a time when she saw her distressed.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank took advantage of the interrogation to inquire about the opioid addiction shared by Floyd and Ross.

“Floyd and I live the classic story of opioid addiction,” he recounted. “We got addicted and tried very hard to break addiction many times,” Ross said.

Both had prescriptions for opioid sedative pills and after becoming addicted they began to buy these drugs on the street or on the black market.

– “He extinguished his life” –

According to his girlfriend, despite the addiction, Floyd, a man who was almost six feet tall and weighed 100 kilos, maintained a healthy lifestyle and exercised daily.

“He trained with weights that I couldn’t even lift,” said the woman.

An important streak of the ex-agent’s defense is the fact that at the time of his death Floyd had fentanyl (a synthetic opioid) in his blood.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson came on the scene focusing his questions on the nature of the drugs used, how the couple obtained them and an episode in March in which Floyd overdosed and was hospitalized.

The lawyer also pointed out that they sometimes bought the drugs from two people who were with Floyd at the time of his death.

One of them, Maurice Hall, filed a last-minute appeal on Thursday to avoid testifying.

Ben Crump, the Floyd family’s attorney, posted testimony denouncing the defense’s efforts to “construct a narrative that the cause of Floyd’s death was the fentanyl in his blood.”

“We want to remind the world that witnessed his death on video that George was walking, talking, laughing and breathing just before Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against George’s neck, blocking his ability to breathe and extinguishing his life,” he said. Crump.