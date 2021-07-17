“a paracetamol” against the “disease” of school failure

Board. (Photo: fotosipsak via .)

Despite the improvement, Spain continues to be one of the countries with the highest repetition rates in the OECD – 30% compared to an average of 10%. A measure that is increasingly criticized by teachers and that the Ministry of Education itself wants to make “exceptional”.

The teachers warn that it is neither the solution nor does it improve the performance of the students, and the reports corroborate this. According to PISA, a student who repeats does not obtain more positive results in later years but, on the contrary, this increases the risk of early school leaving.

With the data in hand, from the department now headed by the new minister Pilar Alegría, a draft of the royal decree has been drawn up that will regulate the evaluation and promotion of courses in primary, secondary and high school in which the current system, establishing that schools may not repeat a student based only on the number of failures.

The World Order. (Photo: The World Order.)

Decision agreed by the teaching team

The decision must now be agreed upon by the entire teaching team, and will be carried out only if the faculty considers that it is the best option for the student’s educational path. Thus, even in high school, the title can be obtained with a pending subject, according to a series of conditions.

“Repeating is a very bad measure for two reasons: one conceptual and the other experimental,” explains Mario Gutiérrez, president of CISF Education. Repetition itself is a symptom of the problem. When a boy or a girl repeats it is because there is an educational delay in their formation and, therefore, where we have to put the focus is not on the elimination of repetition, which will only postpone the issue ”, he maintains.

Where to focus is not on eliminating repetition, that only postpones the problem

“In addition, from an experimental point of view, we are talking about going back to something that is not new and that has already been tested in Spain,” he recalls, “from 1990 with the LOMSE until 2006 with the approval of the LOE by himself. PSOE ”. “Then they already realized how little success it was to not have a maximum number of failures, because this led to a school failure of around 36%. Many kids reached the age of 16 without having recovered what they had lost, so the only thing that was done was to delay the problem ”, he highlights. “It is an evil in itself, both for the students themselves and for the educational system as a whole.”

Read more

Educational performance as a function of purchasing power

Gutiérrez warns that a modification like this only transfers “a reduction in effort”, something that he considers “should be an integral part of the training”. “There is also the feeling that only those who have high purchasing power can have high educational returns and the image that is given is that the titles are given away, and this mainly affects public education,” he says. “If you are a mother or father of a child who is going badly, and you have possibilities, surely you hire someone to reinforce him with private lessons”, something that not all families can afford.

The feeling remains that only those with high purchasing power can achieve high educational returns

The NGO Save the Children emphasizes on this point: “At the same performance, students with fewer resources repeat up to six times more than those with a higher socioeconomic level, according to PISA data.”

“Many conditions influence”, highlights Macarena, a primary school teacher in a Madrid center. “It is logical that more affluent families cannot, in most cases, pay enough attention to their children. In many cases because they have eternal working hours and in others because they directly do not have the knowledge or the tools so that the minors are not left behind ”.

The reinforcement of families in this sense is basic in the early educational stages, acknowledges the teacher, and under these circumstances, it becomes practically non-existent.

“The consequence of this situation is repetition and, in many cases, this generates an even worse result for the student,” he explains. “This lowers his self-esteem, generating even more frustration by removing him from his environment and demotivating him when it comes to achieving the academic goals established by starting from scratch again.”

“Our proposals are obvious,” adds Gutiérrez. We have been warning about this issue since the LOMLOE was approved, but they obviously ignored us. Eliminating repetition is paracetamol, but what must be eradicated is the disease, that is, the educational delay that our students have ”.

“The educational system must be able to evaluate the delays and have reinforcements and splits with more teachers and fewer students so that these children receive private classes in their centers. With the current ratios it is logical that many kids can feel disconnected from the generality, see themselves lost, and that sometimes, teachers cannot appreciate the individual needs of each one. The central issue should not be to approve so that the statistics do not fall, we must do something further, ”he emphasizes.

Lack of unanimity

Another of the main criticisms of this decision is the lack of an objective and unanimous criterion. “It is clear that it will generate inequalities between educational centers and discomfort among students,” adds Gutiérrez.

The Secretary of State for Education justifies that the low performance levels of Spanish students are similar to the average of the European Union, but they point out that “there are students who in another educational system would not be repeating and in Spain they would”, as recognized its main person in charge, Alejandro Tiana.

UNESCO itself considers this situation “a rarity” and this is how it is reflected in its annual report on education known as GEM Report 2020, which also highlights the pending tasks of Spain in terms of inclusion.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE