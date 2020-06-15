In Italy there is no talk of anything else. The romance of Theo Hernández and Zoe Cristofoli It occupies covers in the sports media and also in the pink press. The Milan player has remade his life with the model, muse of tattoos in the transalpine country, and although neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, there is no doubt that they share a love relationship.

In fact, in the last few hours some photographs taken by a paparazzi have been published in which they are seen both on a boat during their recent vacation in Capri. Taking advantage of the fact that Series A has not yet resumed, as it will this weekend, the former Real Madrid and Atlético team decided to relax on the high seas with Zoe Cristofoli, and a photographer caught them in very intimate attitudes, between kisses and much more.

Zoe is an Italian model who has more than half a million followers on his official Instagram profile, where the muse of tattoos devastates with each publication that rises. He is also known for having had a relationship in the past with Fabrizio Corona, Italian businessman, writer and actor.

Now, the influencer shares her life with Theo Hernández. The French was several years with Adriana Pozueco, but after signing for Milan they ended up separating and she returned to Madrid. Now, the young Gallic defender has remade his life with Zoe, and the passion that exists between them is evident from the photographs published in Italy of both on the high seas. A Theo who also does well in sports, as he has sparked the interest of PSG after his great season at San Siro.