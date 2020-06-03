laboratory accident or a biological weapon designed by China. Confinement measures to enforce social distancing restrictions may be responsible measures designed to protect public health or part of a Democratic Party plot to destroy the economy with the aim of reducing President Trump’s chances of reelection in November. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, can be a respected medical professional or a Ladino member of the “deep state” who are using the coronavirus (which they may or may not have helped create) to control the public through a compulsory vaccine. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Depending on who you talk to, the current coronavirus pandemic could be the natural product of evolution, the result of a laboratory accident or a biological weapon designed by China. Confinement measures to imposing social distancing restrictions may be responsible measures designed to protect public health or part of a Democratic Party plot to destroy the economy with the aim of reducing President Trump’s reelection chances in November. Dr. Anthony Fauci, lead specialist In infectious diseases in the country, it may be a respected medical professional or a Ladino member of the “deep state” who is using the coronavirus (which he may or may not have helped create) to control the public through a mandatory vaccine.

And these are just some of the stories that are spreading throughout the United States.

Equally implausible ideas circulate in countries around the world, derived in part from their particular political and historical situations, but cross-pollinate a wide range of state-sponsored conspiracy theories, information, and misconception, ranging from blatant propaganda to more subtle disinformation campaigns. In some cases, the shortage of verifiable information has led to the spread of misinformation by sources that are generally reputable and well-intentioned. However, the coronavirus “infodemic” has allowed large numbers of perverse actors – from the Russian government to extremists nationwide, including scammers who sell false cures – to exploit social fissures for their political or personal gain.

“All of this only contributes to this massive and unstoppable flow of information that would be impossible for even the most resilient society to contain,” said Nina Jankowicz, a member of the Wilson Center.

total restrictions to any kind of coronavirus-related information, “I can’t imagine a country where conspiracy theories or misinformation aren’t proliferating right now.” “data-reactid =” 36 “> In fact, Jankowicz explained to Yahoo News that, except in countries like Turkemistan, where the government has imposed full restrictions on any type of information related to the coronavirus, “I cannot imagine a country in which conspiracy theories or erroneous information do not proliferate at this time.”

Misinformation fuels anxiety and promotes emotional and irrational responses. “I think it is a common mistake to believe that disinformation creates some kind of new feeling in people,” says Jankowicz. “Often, what it does is turn pre-existing feelings into a weapon or, indeed, amplify them.”

“So, for example, anti-vaccine groups will be more likely to buy these kinds of stories that the vaccine is a kind of instrument for global control. People who distrust the United States. Whether in the Middle East, China or Russia, they will be pawns of their nation’s propaganda machines. ”

Interview with Politician Last month, Joel Meyer of Predata, a predictive analytics firm, said that since the start of the pandemic his firm has seen an increase in the traffic of Persian or Hindi-speaking Internet users on websites criticizing Western medicine and promoting methods of Alternative healing, among others, supplements whose effectiveness has not been proven. At the same time, Meyer said that in “European languages, including French, German and Italian, attention to anti-vaccines has really grown recently.” “Data-reactid =” 39 “> You can see how this phenomenon works in Metadata In an interview with Politico last month, Joel Meyer of Predata, a predictive analytics firm, said that since the start of the pandemic his firm has seen an increase in traffic from Persian or Hindi-speaking netizens on websites they criticize Western medicine and promote alternative healing methods, among others, supplements whose efficacy has not been proven. At the same time, Meyer said that in “European languages, including French, German and Italian, attention to anti-vaccines has really grown Recently”.

Politician, concluding that, based on the analyzes, “this type of disinformation is taking its toll, it is having an effect.” “data-reactid =” 40 “>” We are seeing interest in alternative medicines and treatments grow at unprecedented levels “, He explained to Politico, concluding that, based on the analyzes, “this type of disinformation is taking its toll, it is having an effect.”

This is how the pandemic of conspiracy theories is developing in different countries:

death rate from coronavirus is relatively low, despite being one of the countries with the most confirmed cases. According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins UniversityConsulted on Tuesday afternoon, Germany had 176,551 confirmed coronavirus cases, just below France, the eighth country with the highest number of cases worldwide. However, the death toll in Germany has been just over 8,000, compared to 28,025 in France. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 47 “> The general readiness of the German public to comply with strict National confinement measures – together with another series of initiatives that include the massive carrying out of tests and an aggressive tracing of contacts – have been recognized as having contributed to a relatively low death rate from the coronavirus, despite being one of the countries with the most confirmed cases. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, consulted on Tuesday afternoon, Germany had 176,551 confirmed coronavirus cases, just below France, the eighth country with the highest number of cases. Worldwide, however, the death toll in Germany has been just over 8,000, compared to 28,025 in France.

resume season last weekend, although without fans in the stands and following complex rules of social distancing on (elbows not allowed) and off the field (mandatory pre-season quarantine and periodic testing). “data-reactid =” 48 “> In light of this apparent success, in recent weeks the German government has started to slowly lift many of its restrictions, and allowed schools, shops and playgrounds to reopen, as well as churches and museums. The country’s soccer league was even allowed to resume the season last weekend, albeit without fans in the stands and following complex rules of social distancing inside (elbows are not allowed) and outside the field of play (mandatory pre-season quarantine and periodic tests).

more than 10,000 protesters at the marches across Germany last weekend. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 49 “> Yet amid all this, protests against the country’s confinement measures have increased, going from a few dozen from protesters last month to more than 10,000 protesters at marches across Germany this past weekend.

A man with a Star of David on his sleeve next to the words “unvaccinated” at a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 16, 2020. Some protesters in Germany compared the current coronavirus restrictions. with Nazi policies and have begun to display patches or armbands similar to those that European Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust (Boris Roessler / photo via .).

New York Times, It seems that behind the mobilization of resources to make these protests possible there are members of the German extreme right, including the nationalist and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, who are trying to capitalize on the discontent shared by these apparently disparate factions. Yahoo news has reported that experts in the United States are concerned that protests against confinement are being co-opted by far-right anti-government paramilitary groups. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 70 “> Recent protests in Germany against restrictions on the coronavirus They have attracted a hodgepodge of sympathizers from across the political and ideological spectrum, from the anti-capitalist left to neo-Nazis, anti-vaccine activists, and ordinary citizens who are simply concerned about the economy. According to a recent New York Times article, it appears that Behind the mobilization of resources to make these protests possible are members of the German extreme right, including the nationalist and anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party, who are trying to capitalize on the discontent shared by these apparently disparate factions. Yahoo News has reported that experts in America are concerned that protests c Against confinement they are being co-opted by far-right anti-government paramilitary groups.

“Conspiracy theories have always had the potential to unite different people because they are united by a common enemy,” said Pia Lamberty, a PhD student at Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany, who studies beliefs in conspiracy theories. As an example, he said, the anti-vaccine movement brings together parents who are committed to ecological alternatives, with middle-class people and members of the extreme right. “

But there are aspects of the latest anti-confinement protests that seem to be influenced by German history and culture, starting with the comparisons that many conspiracy theorists have made between the restrictions and policies carried out by the National Socialist or Nazi Party and who claim that vaccines will soon be mandatory, he noted. Lamberty said some protesters even went so far as to wear Star of David patches or bracelets like those that European Jews were forced to wear under the Nazi regime, an evocation of the Holocaust imagery that suggests that those who oppose vaccines or create theories Conspiracies are facing somewhat similar oppression under current coronavirus restrictions.

Posters referring to the “QAnon” conspiracy theory that emerged in the United States at a protest against the coronavirus quarantine measures in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 9, 2020 (Sebastian Gollnow / photo via .).

Lamberty said that in former East Germany, which was a satellite republic of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, protesters are more likely to compare confinement measures to communism than in the western part.

and other German researchers They have followed up on the recent surge in conspiracy theories that echo those proliferated in the United States, many of which focus on mistrust of a small elite group, which would include experts in medicine and health authorities, and of which it is believed that they are conspiring against the public good for their own benefit. These types of conspiracy theories have recently received a notable boost on social networks when they are shared by famous german like the singer Xavier Naidoo and Atilla Hildmann, a popular vegan chef and cookbook writer. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 94 “> Lamberty and other German researchers have tracked the recent surge in conspiracy theories echoing those proliferated in the United States. Together, many of which focus on mistrust of a small elite group, which would include medical experts and health authorities, and who are believed to be conspiring against the public good for their own benefit. Conspiracies have received a notable boost recently on social media by being shared by famous Germans such as singer Xavier Naidoo and Atilla Hildmann, a popular vegan chef and cookbook writer.

also noted that in recent weeks, “theories about the QAnon conspiracy, which previously did not play a relevant role in Germany, have begun to spread more and more in the country.” The QAnon movement It is built around a series of cryptic messages purporting to say that Donald Trump is fighting an international conspiracy of “deep state” elites and bureaucrats involved in kidnapping, abuse, torture and murder of children. & nbsp; “data-reactid = “95”> Lamberty also noted that in recent weeks, “theories about the QAnon conspiracy, which previously did not play a relevant role in Germany, have become increasingly widespread in the country.” The QAnon movement is built on around a series of cryptic messages purporting to say that Donald Trump is fighting an international conspiracy of “deep state” elites and bureaucrats involved in kidnapping, abuse, torture and murder of children.

A policeman addresses a protester at London’s Hyde Park Corner on May 16, 2020, when protesters gathered to challenge the rules of social estrangement and, in some cases, to promote conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic (Guy Smallman / . images).

Associated Press reported& nbsp; that “last month there were about 50 fires in mobile phone towers and other equipment in Great Britain, resulting in three arrests. According to the trade group, there have been as many as 80 cases of telecommunications engineers being abused in their work, making the UK the centerpiece of the attacks. “” Data-reactid = “117”> Los UK citizens are among the first to demonstrate the possible effects of “disendemic” in the world, with rumors that the spread of the virus is linked to the spread of 5G mobile phone technology, which apparently caused a surge. of fires against the new infrastructure. On April 21, the Associated Press reported that “last month about 50 fires were reported in mobile phone towers and other equipment in Britain, resulting in three arrests. According to the group commercial, there have been as many as 80 cases of telecommunications engineers being abused in their work, making the UK the centerpiece of the attacks. ”

scientists have denied to satiety the claims that COVID-19 is caused by 5G technology, conspiracy theory has continued to resonate with the British public and has become part of anti-confinement protests. “data-reactid =” 118 “> Despite the fact that scientists have denied ad nauseam that COVID-19 Caused by 5G technology, conspiracy theory has continued to resonate with the British public and has become part of anti-confinement protests.

A protester holds a banner outside the New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London on May 2, 2020, where a small group gathered to protest against national confinement with the aim of flattening the spread of the coronavirus in the UK (Justin Tallis / . via .).

The GuardianPrior to his arrest, Corbyn had used a megaphone to promote officially denied conspiracy theories, asserting that “vaccination is not necessary” and declaring that the coronavirus pandemic is a “pack of lies to brainwash and maintain order.” “data-reactid =” 139 “> Until now, British versions of these protests have been relatively small compared to their counterparts in Germany and the United States. Over the weekend, Piers Corbyn, the brother of the former leader of the Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn was one of 19 protesters detained at a rally that brought together fifty people in London in defiance of social distancing measures, according to The Guardian, prior to his arrest Corbyn had used a megaphone to promote theories Officially denied conspiracies, stated that “vaccination is not necessary” and declared that the coronavirus pandemic is a “pack of lies to brainwash and maintain l order ”.

a new set of rules designed to continue to facilitate social distancing as much as possible, while allowing those who are unable to do so from home to return to work, with the exception of non-essential hospitality and retail workers. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 140 “> After initially resisting the implementation of national containment measures, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a new set of rules designed to continue to facilitate social distancing as much as possible, while Those who are unable to do so from home are allowed to return to work, with the exception of non-essential hospitality workers and retail workers.

Jankowicz pointed to the Middle East as an example of a region where cultural and religious beliefs and political convictions – including mistrust of powerful external forces, especially in the United States – have allowed a combination of conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation to flourish. promoted by the State.

a panel discussion On this issue, held last week, Merissa Khurma, Middle East Special Initiative Project Manager at the Wilson Center, summarized the main pieces of coronavirus-related misinformation that have been circulating in the Middle East. Among them, there are a number of false claims about the coronavirus spread mainly by social networks, such as unfounded warnings that the virus can cause infertility in men and unproven methods to prevent infection, such as eating garlic, drink warm water every 15 minutes and pray five times a day. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 143 “> During a panel discussion on this issue held last week, Merissa Khurma, project manager for special initiatives in the East Media at the Wilson Center summarized the main pieces of coronavirus-related misinformation that have been circulating throughout the Middle East, including a number of false claims about the coronavirus spread primarily by social media, such as unfounded warnings that the virus can cause infertility in men and unproven methods of preventing infection, such as eating garlic, be Drink warm water every 15 minutes and pray five times a day.

Muslim worshipers pray at a mosque in Erbil, the autonomous capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, during the fasting month of Ramadan amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in a photo dated May 13, 2020 (Safin Hamed / . via .).

Beyond social media, Khurma noted that conspiracy theories about the virus’s origins, including deliberately false claims that the virus was created by the United States as part of an economic war against China, have been spreading through “Official channels” such as that of the Iranian government, as well as television channels in Arabic owned by China and Russia. Journalists have also spread conspiracy theories by repeating unsubstantiated claims.

“According to a columnist for a Saudi newspaper, the virus is a plan by Western pharmaceutical companies to profit from the sale of the cure and a vaccine,” said Khurma.

tweeted by Noura Al-Mutairi, who writes in the popular Arabic daily Al Bayan, suggests that the coronavirus was actually created as part of a Qatari government plot to sabotage the 2020 Dubai World Expo, postponed due to the pandemic, as well as the “Vision” plan. 2030 ”from Saudi Arabia to restructure the country’s economy. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “166”> Another conspiracy theory that was tweeted by Noura Al-Mutairi, who writes in the popular Arabic daily, Al Bayan, suggests that the Coronavirus was actually created as part of a Qatari government plot to sabotage the Dubai 2020 World Expo, postponed due to the pandemic, as well as Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan to restructure the country’s economy.

the Washington Post which says the Egyptian government has developed a cure for the coronavirus and is already “saving the world” from the “conspiracy” of the Western-spread pandemic. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 167 “> Finally, Khurma pointed out another Example of propaganda recently highlighted by the Washington Post saying that the Egyptian government has developed a cure for the coronavirus and is already “saving the world” from the “conspiracy” of the pandemic spread by the West.

A woman in a protective mask walks in front of a wall painted in the colors of the Egyptian flag during the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt, on April 26, 2020 (Amr Abdallah Dalsh / .).

La propaganda rusa ha estado capitalizando la pandemia para avanzar en el objetivo de Moscú de avergonzar a los gobiernos occidentales y generar alteraciones en las sociedades norteamericanas y europeas.

Amy MacKinnon de Foreign Policy, en los medios rusos se ha estado afirmando, al menos desde finales de enero, que el virus tuvo su origen en Estados Unidos.” data-reactid=”190″>Según un informe de febrero realizado por Amy MacKinnon de Foreign Policy, en los medios rusos se ha estado afirmando, al menos desde finales de enero, que el virus tuvo su origen en Estados Unidos.

“El tema dominante de las historias que se cuentan en los medios rusos, desde sitios web marginales a la televisión en horario de máxima audiencia, es que el virus fue producido en laboratorios estadounidenses y que está destinado a perjudicar el desarrollo económico de China”, escribió MacKinnon. Augura que algunos de estos discursos se seguirán difundiendo por todo el mundo, también en Estados Unidos, y escribió que “algunos artículos han flirteado con la idea de que Bill Gates o el archienemigo del Kremlin, George Soros, podrían tener algo que ver con el brote”, mientras que otras teorías propusieron que el virus podría ser un arma biológica o parte de un complot de las empresas farmacéuticas para ganar dinero.

Empleados del Ministerio de Situaciones de Emergencia de Rusia realizan trabajos de desinfección en la Estación de Trenes de Kíyevsky en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus, en una foto del 18 de mayo de 2020 (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS a través de ZUMA Press).

también ha alcanzado a la audiencia de Europa del Este, concretamente Lituania, que se ha visto afectada por una avalancha de mensajes falsos o engañosos diseñados para avivar el miedo al virus y promover sentimientos negativos hacia Estados Unidos y la OTAN. Por su lado, la Unión Europea ha acusado a Rusia de difundir información falsa, contradictoria y confusa sobre el coronavirus en inglés, español, alemán, italiano y francés como parte de una “considerable campaña de desinformación” para generar pánico y desconfianza, unas acusaciones respaldadas por la inteligencia estadounidense y el Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos. El Kremlin ha negado estas acusaciones.” data-reactid=”212″>Aunque MacKinnon señaló que a mediados de febrero, la audiencia primaria de esta propaganda era “en gran medida nacional”, el Kremlin extendió pronto su campaña de desinformación más allá de las fronteras rusas. Según se ha informado, también ha alcanzado a la audiencia de Europa del Este, concretamente Lituania, que se ha visto afectada por una avalancha de mensajes falsos o engañosos diseñados para avivar el miedo al virus y promover sentimientos negativos hacia Estados Unidos y la OTAN. Por su lado, la Unión Europea ha acusado a Rusia de difundir información falsa, contradictoria y confusa sobre el coronavirus en inglés, español, alemán, italiano y francés como parte de una “considerable campaña de desinformación” para generar pánico y desconfianza, unas acusaciones respaldadas por la inteligencia estadounidense y el Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos. El Kremlin ha negado estas acusaciones.

De acuerdo a funcionarios de Estados Unidos, China e Irán se han hecho eco de la propaganda rusa en torno al coronavirus, por lo que han emprendido campañas de desinformación similares para culpar a Estados Unidos desviando así las críticas a su forma de gestionar la pandemia. ” data-reactid=”213″>De acuerdo a funcionarios de Estados Unidos, China e Irán se han hecho eco de la propaganda rusa en torno al coronavirus, por lo que han emprendido campañas de desinformación similares para culpar a Estados Unidos desviando así las críticas a su forma de gestionar la pandemia.

the Washington Post incluyó a Brasil en la lista de países en los que los ciudadanos y las autoridades sanitarias del gobierno hicieron sonar las alarmas por usar WhatsApp, el servicio de mensajería cifrada propiedad de Facebook, para difundir teorías conspirativa sobre el coronavirus, incluidas afirmaciones inexactas sobre cómo se propaga el virus y sobre formas de tratarlo. ” data-reactid=”215″>En marzo, el Washington Post incluyó a Brasil en la lista de países en los que los ciudadanos y las autoridades sanitarias del gobierno hicieron sonar las alarmas por usar WhatsApp, el servicio de mensajería cifrada propiedad de Facebook, para difundir teorías conspirativa sobre el coronavirus, incluidas afirmaciones inexactas sobre cómo se propaga el virus y sobre formas de tratarlo.

Más de dos meses después, mientras sigue aumentando el recuento de casos en Brasil, las autoridades sanitarias del país han tenido que luchar junto a muchos gobernadores de los estados contra una fuente de información errónea sobre el virus que probablemente sea la más poderosa: el presidente Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro es uno de los pocos líderes del mundo que siguen negándose a tomarse en serio el coronavirus, aun cuando su país se está convirtiendo rápidamente en uno de los nuevos epicentros de la pandemia global.

El presidente brasilero Jair Bolsonaro participa en una protesta contra el Congreso Nacional y la Corte Suprema en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus en el Palacio de Planalto, en Brasilia, el 17 de mayo de 2020. Bolsonaro se ha opuesto abiertamente a las medidas de distanciamiento social, incluso ahora que los casos de coronavirus y las muertes relacionadas con el virus se han disparado en todo Brasil (Andressa Anholete / .).

miércoles por la noche, el ministro de salud de Brasil anunció que el país había registrado 19 951 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, aumentando el número de casos confirmados a 291 579. El ministro de salud también informó de 888 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, elevando la cifra de fallecidos a nivel nacional a 18 859, según datos del miércoles por la noche. A principios de esta semana, Brasil superó oficialmente a España, Italia y Reino Unido como el lugar del mundo con el mayor brote de coronavirus. ” data-reactid=”238″>El miércoles por la noche, el ministro de salud de Brasil anunció que el país había registrado 19 951 nuevos casos de coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, aumentando el número de casos confirmados a 291 579. El ministro de salud también informó de 888 muertes más relacionadas con el coronavirus, elevando la cifra de fallecidos a nivel nacional a 18 859, según datos del miércoles por la noche. A principios de esta semana, Brasil superó oficialmente a España, Italia y Reino Unido como el lugar del mundo con el mayor brote de coronavirus.

dos ministros de salud en el último mes.” data-reactid=”239″>Pero a pesar de esto, Bolsonaro, ha seguido eludiendo la gravedad del virus, al cual se ha referido como “una pequeña gripe”, y ha rechazado de forma reiterada las recomendaciones de distanciamiento social de los expertos en salud brasileños e internacionales. Las diferencias con el enfoque de Bolsonaro para afrontar la crisis ha dado como resultado la renuncia de dos ministros de salud en el último mes.

encuestas recientes muestran que dos de cada tres brasileños apoyan las medidas de distanciamiento social que han implementado muchos gobernadores de estados siguiendo las recomendaciones de los expertos en salud, Bolsonaro ha sido una de las voces más audibles en el pedido de que se reabran las empresas. Desafía públicamente las pautas de distanciamiento social establecidas por su Ministerio de Salud encontrándose habitualmente con sus seguidores y se ha convertido en un firme defensor del uso de la cloroquina ‒una variante del medicamento contra la malaria también promovida por el presidente Trump‒ a pesar de la falta de pruebas de su eficacia para tratar el coronavirus. ” data-reactid=”240″>Si bien las encuestas recientes muestran que dos de cada tres brasileños apoyan las medidas de distanciamiento social que han implementado muchos gobernadores de estados siguiendo las recomendaciones de los expertos en salud, Bolsonaro ha sido una de las voces más audibles en el pedido de que se reabran las empresas. Desafía públicamente las pautas de distanciamiento social establecidas por su Ministerio de Salud encontrándose habitualmente con sus seguidores y se ha convertido en un firme defensor del uso de la cloroquina ‒una variante del medicamento contra la malaria también promovida por el presidente Trump‒ a pesar de la falta de pruebas de su eficacia para tratar el coronavirus.

Caitlin Dickson” data-reactid=”241″>Caitlin Dickson