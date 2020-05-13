Even if nothing good for the health system arises from the crisis of the new coronavirus, a development – the incorporation of telemedicine into the health care routine – promises to be transformative. Using the technology that already exists and devices that most people have at home, medical practice over the internet can result in faster diagnoses and treatments, increasing the efficiency of care and decreasing patient stress.

Without having to go to a doctor’s office or clinic, patients can have many illnesses “examined” with the help of a computer, tablet or smartphone by a healthcare professional and have prescribed treatment as needed. For patients like me, who do not return to doctor’s offices that make me wait long beyond the scheduled time, being able to “consult” the doctor at my home more often and at the agreed time will be more than enough to encourage “going to the doctor.” doctor “by telemedicine when possible.

A telemedicine consultation is like having a video conference with the doctor, with technology improving healthcare, even in ways that no one has yet thought of, Angela Fusaro, founder of Physician 360, a telemedicine company, told me.

Emil Baccash, a Brooklyn geriatrician, who established remote access to patients when covid-19 hit the city, said “Telemedicine will definitely be part of the future of medicine.” Baccash is my personal doctor and during a recent telemedicine consultation, while sitting at my computer at home, he diagnosed a likely rotator cuff injury that has made me feel pain in my right arm in different positions. Although an MRI scan was probably needed to confirm my condition accurately, until the threat of the new coronavirus subsides and I can safely take the exam, physiotherapy exercises, also available through telemedicine, can relieve it.

Almost two months ago, as the coronavirus ravaged communities of all sizes across the country, most patients were unable or unwilling to attend a medical consultation in person. Even if someone can safely go to the doctor’s office or clinic, who wants to sit in a waiting room where you or another patient can transmit the infection? However, with an Internet connection via a computer, a tablet or a smartphone, patients can safely show various parts of the body to a healthcare professional who can recommend treatment or request a test or prescription that can be delivered to patient’s home by the nearest pharmacy. .

“Telemedicine is not a substitute for seeing and doing a physical examination of a patient,” said Baccash, who still calls when necessary. “But there are some patients, especially the elderly, who are unable to leave the house. I can talk to them and analyze their problem on my computer, take a picture, say, of a leg infection and insert it directly into the medical record. If if a blood test is needed, I can ask a lab technician to come to your home. ” Even X-rays can be done at home with a portable machine that can send images digitally, he said.

“We learned in medical school that taking a medical history provides 90% of the information needed, and the remaining 10% comes from physical examination,” said Baccash. “If you talk to patients long enough, they’ll tell you what’s wrong with them, which is why telemedicine can be so useful – we get most of the information we need from talking to and listening to patients. patients are more relaxed and in less hurry to leave when they are in their own homes. “

He added that with a telemedicine consultation, the doctor will be able to assess a patient’s living conditions and determine how he helps or hinder the patient’s health problem. For example, for those who wake up at night, perhaps several times, is there an obstacle course between the bedroom and the bathroom that could mean an accident waiting to happen? How safe is the bathroom for patients with physical problems?

Telemedicine can also provide easy medical access to patients who live in rural communities many miles away from good health care. For many common health problems or follow-up care, a doctor’s office visit may not be necessary. Patients can be seen during a telemedicine consultation by a nurse or an attending physician.

Even in areas where people do not have good broadband connections, local establishments could be established that allow patients to connect with appropriate specialists, perhaps thousands of miles away.

“Before covid-19,” said Angela, “telemedicine seemed like a luxury, but now people think that a technology-based healthcare experience will become the new normal.” Even with service providers like hers, getting telemedicine assistance can be attractive to someone with health insurance who prefers to avoid the time and expense involved in going to the doctor’s office or emergency clinic and paying a deductible amount, he suggested she.

For the many millions of patients with chronic health conditions, an invaluable feature of telemedicine can result from the use of body sensors, through which potentially serious changes in a patient’s health status can be monitored remotely. And as a group of specialists in chronic neurological disorders recently pointed out in JAMA Neurology, “remote monitoring options, offering reliable information on issues that are most important to patients, will enable doctors to provide personalized advice to patients by videoconference.”

In studies of patients infected with the hepatitis C virus, which cause liver damage, for example, responses to treatment provided by videoconference were as good or better than among patients who received treatment in person, reported researchers studying chronic liver disease.

For now, at least, the covid-19 crisis has made the provision of assistance via telemedicine reimbursable, regardless of the health problem, through Medicare and most complementary insurers. It also eased previous requirements that the patient and healthcare professional must be in the same state, allowing a specialist, for example, in New York to be reimbursed for consulting a patient in Vermont via telemedicine. For the benefit of all of us, doctors and patients, we hope that these new rules will last longer than the pandemic period.

Baccash said he strongly suspects that “when the virus disappears, some patients who have used telemedicine will prefer this type of consultation to attend the doctor’s office.” However, no matter how detailed the teleconsultations are, he emphasized: “There is no substitute for seeing a patient and examining him physically. Otherwise, you can lose a lot. Examples he gave include a lump in the breast, a heart murmur or a mass in the abdomen.

“Sooner or later, we have to examine patients in person,” he said. “Most of us want to see patients at least once a year, more often – every four months or so – if they have a chronic illness.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CÁCIA

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.